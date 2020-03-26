Malaysia’s Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that stricter regulations will be implemented in the second phase of the MCO from April 1 to April 14. Facebook screengrab

If you’ve found it difficult to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), brace yourselves, it’s about to get more challenging.

On Thursday (Mar 26), Malaysia’s Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that stricter regulations will be implemented in the second phase of the MCO from April 1 to April 14.

In a report, The Star quoted Ismail Sebri, who is a Senior Minister, as saying that “tighter and more stringent” rules are now being drafted by the National Security Council.

“So maybe after this, there will be more restrictions imposed,” he was quoted as saying.

These new regulations will be announced on March 28.

According to New Straits Times (NST), the minister also told the public that “the power is in your hands“, and reminded Malaysians to stay home.

So far authorities have seen a 5 per cent violation rate of the MCO. As a result, police might start to take sterner action, NST reported.

On Wednesday alone, 110 people were arrested for flouting the rules, NST reported.

“The police will now be more stern. I’ve gotten many messages from Malaysians who want the police to be more strict… The public don’t want the stubborn 5 per cent to affect the 95 per cent who have been following the rules,” he was reported as saying.

Earlier on the same day, Bernama reported that Malaysia’s King and Queen were under quarantine after seven Istana Negara staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In the report carried by The Star, Bernama quoted a royal statement as saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah both tested negative for the virus.

Despite this, they will serve a 14-day self-quarantine, it added.

