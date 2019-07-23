These are the 14 largest Chinese companies

source ChinaFotoPress / Getty

Over the last few years, Chinese companies have grown to become globally competitive rivals to American firms.

Fortune Magazine released its 2019 Global 500 list, which ranks the largest companies in the world by revenue, and for the first time Chinese businesses outnumber American companies.

Here are the 14 largest Chinese companies by market capitalization, according to data from Bloomberg.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

With China and the US locked in a trade war, Chinese companies are thriving.

Fortune Magazine recent unveiled its 2019 Global 500 list, which ranks the largest companies in the world by revenue. For the first time since the list was launched in 1990, there are more Chinese companies than American ones.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

Markets Insider compiled a list of the largest companies in China based on market capitalization. The companies represent a wide variety of industries including technology, oil & gas, and banking. Some are household consumer brands, while others are state-owned industrial businesses.

Here are the 14 biggest Chinese companies, ranked in increasing order of market value, according to data from Bloomberg:

14. Wuliangye Yibin Co.

source Getty Images/Guang Niu

Industry: Beverages

Market cap: $70 billion

Year-to-date price change: 140%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $5.9 billion

Source: Bloomberg

13. China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Industry: Oil

Market cap: $75 billion

Year-to-date price change: 13%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $34 billion

Source: Bloomberg

12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

source Thomson Reuters

Industry: Oil and gas, chemicals

Market cap: $89 billion

Year-to-date price change: -2%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $437 billion

Source: Bloomberg

11. China Life Insurance Company

Industry: Insurance

Market cap: $111 billion

Year-to-date price change: 24%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $96 billion

Source: Bloomberg

10. China Merchants Bank

source China Daily

Industry: Commercial banking

Market cap: $132 billion

Year-to-date price change: 47%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $53 billion

Source: Bloomberg

9. Bank of China

Industry: Commercial banking

Market cap: $147 billion

Year-to-date price change: 3%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $130 billion

Source: Bloomberg

8. PetroChina

caption A gas station attendant pumps fuel into a customer’s car at PetroChina’s petrol station in Beijing source Thomson Reuters

Industry: Oil & gas

Market cap: $163 billion

Year-to-date price change: -11%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $358 billion

Source: Bloomberg

7. Kweichow Moutai

Industry: Beverage

Market cap: $175 billion

Year-to-date price change: 64%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $11 billion

Source: Bloomberg

6. Agricultural Bank of China

Industry: Banking

Market cap: $178 billion

Year-to-date price change: 0.2%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $142 billion

Source: Bloomberg

5. China Construction Bank

Industry: Banking

Market cap: $200 billion

Year-to-date price change: 1%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $177 billion

Source: Bloomberg

4. Ping An Insurance

source REUTERS/Aly Song

Industry: Insurance

Market cap: $228 billion

Year-to-date price change: 39%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $168 billion

Source: Bloomberg

3. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industry: Banking

Market cap: $282 billion

Year-to-date price change: 12%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $176 billion

Source: Bloomberg

2. Tencent

source Reuters

Industry: Conglomerate

Market capitalization: $436 billion

Year-to-date price change: 15%

Trailing 12-month revenue: $48 billion

Source: Bloomberg

1. Alibaba

source Reuters

Industry: Conglomerate

Market capitalization: $453 billion

Year-to-date price change: 27%

Total 12 month revenue: $56 billion

Source: Bloomberg