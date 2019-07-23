These are the 14 largest Chinese companies

- source
- Over the last few years, Chinese companies have grown to become globally competitive rivals to American firms.
- Fortune Magazine released its 2019 Global 500 list, which ranks the largest companies in the world by revenue, and for the first time Chinese businesses outnumber American companies.
- Here are the 14 largest Chinese companies by market capitalization, according to data from Bloomberg.
With China and the US locked in a trade war, Chinese companies are thriving.
Fortune Magazine recent unveiled its 2019 Global 500 list, which ranks the largest companies in the world by revenue. For the first time since the list was launched in 1990, there are more Chinese companies than American ones.
Markets Insider compiled a list of the largest companies in China based on market capitalization. The companies represent a wide variety of industries including technology, oil & gas, and banking. Some are household consumer brands, while others are state-owned industrial businesses.
Here are the 14 biggest Chinese companies, ranked in increasing order of market value, according to data from Bloomberg:
14. Wuliangye Yibin Co.
Industry: Beverages
Market cap: $70 billion
Year-to-date price change: 140%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $5.9 billion
Source: Bloomberg
13. China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Industry: Oil
Market cap: $75 billion
Year-to-date price change: 13%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $34 billion
Source: Bloomberg
12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
Industry: Oil and gas, chemicals
Market cap: $89 billion
Year-to-date price change: -2%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $437 billion
Source: Bloomberg
11. China Life Insurance Company
Industry: Insurance
Market cap: $111 billion
Year-to-date price change: 24%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $96 billion
Source: Bloomberg
10. China Merchants Bank
Industry: Commercial banking
Market cap: $132 billion
Year-to-date price change: 47%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $53 billion
Source: Bloomberg
9. Bank of China
Industry: Commercial banking
Market cap: $147 billion
Year-to-date price change: 3%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $130 billion
Source: Bloomberg
8. PetroChina
Industry: Oil & gas
Market cap: $163 billion
Year-to-date price change: -11%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $358 billion
Source: Bloomberg
7. Kweichow Moutai
Industry: Beverage
Market cap: $175 billion
Year-to-date price change: 64%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $11 billion
Source: Bloomberg
6. Agricultural Bank of China
Industry: Banking
Market cap: $178 billion
Year-to-date price change: 0.2%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $142 billion
Source: Bloomberg
5. China Construction Bank
Industry: Banking
Market cap: $200 billion
Year-to-date price change: 1%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $177 billion
Source: Bloomberg
4. Ping An Insurance
Industry: Insurance
Market cap: $228 billion
Year-to-date price change: 39%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $168 billion
Source: Bloomberg
3. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Industry: Banking
Market cap: $282 billion
Year-to-date price change: 12%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $176 billion
Source: Bloomberg
2. Tencent
Industry: Conglomerate
Market capitalization: $436 billion
Year-to-date price change: 15%
Trailing 12-month revenue: $48 billion
Source: Bloomberg
1. Alibaba
Industry: Conglomerate
Market capitalization: $453 billion
Year-to-date price change: 27%
Total 12 month revenue: $56 billion
Source: Bloomberg