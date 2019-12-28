14 celebrities who made their relationships official on the red carpet

caption Keanu Reeves announced his first girlfriend in decades on LACMA Art + Film gala in November. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

caption Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the Olivier Awards in April 2016. source Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage)

The on-screen couple made “Game of Thrones” fans’ dreams come true when they finally showed off their relationship at the Olivier Awards in 2016.

Rumors had begun circulating online about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s relationship back in 2012 when they were spotted having dinner together.

Harrington (32) and Leslie (32) tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

caption Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa at the “Snatched” premiere in May 2017. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Kate Hudson chose to announce her relationship with Danny Fujikawa at the premiere of her mom Goldie Hawn’s movie “Snatched.”

The couple openly embraced each other and when Extra interviewed Hudson about her new beau she said, “How long do you have? He’s a good man!”

Hudson (40) and Fujikawa (33) welcomed a daughter Rani Rose in October 2018.

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes

caption Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala in May 2017. source Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Hailey Bieber (then-Baldwin) and Shawn Mendes reportedly began dating in early 2017, and arrived with arms around each other at the Met Gala in May.

But just a month later, Baldwin re-kindled with her old flame Justin Bieber and got engaged to him in June.

Mendes spoke to US Weekly about their confusing dating timeline and said: “I don’t even want to put a title on it … I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

Hailey (22) and Bieber (25) held their wedding in September this year, while Mendes has since enjoyed a much-publicized romance with Camila Cabello.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

caption Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Met Gala in May 2017. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

After months of the paparazzi snapping the singers together, it wasn’t until the Met Gala that Selena Gomez fans had confirmation the star had moved on from Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd had also recently broken up with Bella Hadid a few months before, but after almost a year of dating, the couple called it quits in October 2017.

The Weeknd (29) has since continued an off-again on-again relationship with Hadid, while Gomez (27) said in October that she’s “super, super single.”

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

caption Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett at the Gersh Emmy Party in September 2017. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Gersh

Elizabeth Olsen announced her relationship with the frontman of indie-pop band “Milo Greene,” Robbie Arnett, at an Emmys after-party in Los Angeles two years ago.

The couple was first snapped earlier that year vacationing in Mexico.

The “Avengers” actress (30) and Arnett (27) got engaged in July.

Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer

caption Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer at The Fashion Awards in December 2017. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

The chemistry between Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer came across so strongly on “Stranger Things” that fans began to wonder whether it was really all just for television.

So when the couple took affectionate photos together at The Fashion Awards in London in 2017, it was all confirmed.

Two years later Dyer (22) and Heaton (25) are still going strong.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

caption Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018. source Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Diane Kruger told Conan O’Brien she met the “The Walking Dead” actor back in 2006, and even went out for drinks with him one evening. But it wasn’t until the two starred together in 2015 drama “Sky” that they reconnected again.

Kruger (43) and Reedus (50) welcomed a daughter in November 2018 and have since kept her name a secret from the spotlight.

Elon Musk and Grimes

caption Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in May 2018. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Tesla founder and Canadian singer had previously been sending subtle but flirty tweets back and forth about artificial intelligence, but it wasn’t until the Met Gala in 2018 that their relationship became official.

The unlikely couple arrived together just a few months after Elon Musk broke things off with Amber Heard.

While it seemed like Musk (46) and Grimes (31) broke up after unfollowing each other on Instagram in August 2018, Grimes told Vanity Fair that they were still together in July this year.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala in May 2018. source Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The actors behind “Riverdale” characters Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper tried to hide their real-life romance for as long as possible, but all was revealed when they attended the Met Gala together in 2018.

The couple happily took photos gazing into each other’s eyes with Lili Reinhart later sharing a behind-the-scenes selfie of her and Cole Sprouse on Instagram.

In July, reports surfaced that Reinhart (22) and Sprouse (27) had split, but the two indirectly denied these reports in interviews and Instagram posts.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

caption Katharine McPhee and David Foster at the Met Gala in May 2018. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

After being good friends for a number of years, this musical couple brought their relationship out into the open when they arrived together at the Met Gala in 2018.

David Foster met Katharine McPhee way back in 2006 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol,” where he guest-mentored and prepared her to sing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which he also helped to write.

Foster (70) and McPhee (35) got married in London in July 2019.

Jim Carey and Ginger Gonzaga

caption Jim Carey and Ginger Gonzaga at the Golden Globes in January 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jim Carrey revealed his relationship with his “Kidding” co-star Ginger Gonzaga at the Golden Globes in 2019.

The couple looked loved up as ever with Gonzaga later sharing a picture on Instagram captioned: “Most partial to this talent nominee.”

But in mid-October, a source told US Weekly the pair had gone their separate ways.

Evan Peters and Halsey

caption Evan Peters and Halsey at FX’s “American Horror Story” 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever in October 2019. source Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

After seven years of affectionate tweets, Halsey and Evan Peters confirmed they were together by couple-costuming for Halloween.

Halsey wrote about her “crush” on Peters back in 2014, reportedly writing a “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” according to 22 Words, but has since deleted those tweets.

After Peters broke off his engagement with Emma Roberts in March, the two finally rekindled.

Ellen DeGeneres also scared Halsey into calling Peters her boyfriend on her show in late-October.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

caption Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala November 2019. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The man of the moment. Keanu Reeves took a partner on the red carpet for the first time in his 35-year acting tenure when he arrived at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November.

“The Matrix” star smiled and held hands with Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant at the, which shocked and delighted fans.

The pair are reported to have been long-time friends and business partners.

Reeves (55) and Grant (46) have collaborated on a visual poetry series and founded publishing house X Artists’ Books.

Despite fans confusing Grant for Dame Helen Mirren, they praised the actor for dating an “age-appropriate” person.

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren

caption Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in November 2019. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star announced his relationship with influencer Alexis Ren after cuddling up together at a UNICEF ball in October 2019.

Ren (22) gushed over Centineo (23) to Entertainment Tonight at a Revolve event on November 15 and said, “I love that man. He’s amazing … He’s so vibrant and passionate about everything he does.”