These 15 used cars saw the steepest drops in sales when the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the data

Car search engine and automotive research firm iSeeCars.com compiled a list of 15 used cars with the largest decrease in sales between February and March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the US.

The used Tesla Model 3 tops the list with a 24.2% decrease in sales between February and March.

In February, 71.5% of used Model 3s were sold within the first 30 days of being listed, but by March, this number dropped to 47.4%.

“Overall car sales have plummeted as a result of stay-at-home orders and the economic downturn,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said. “But for those fortunate enough to be able to make a car purchase, now is an opportune time as dealers increasingly need to move inventory, and these slow-selling models could present great deals.”

iSeeCars tracked over 1.8 million used cars that were listed between February 1 and March 18 to compile the data for the study. The percentage of every car model sold by or before the 30-day mark of being listed was then calculated. However, vehicles discontinued before 2020, heavy-duty vehicles, and “low-volume” cars were not included in the study.

Keep scrolling to see the 15 vehicles on the list:

15. Honda CR-V: -15.7%

caption 2017 Honda CR-V.

In February, 57.8% of used CR-Vs were sold within 30 days of being listed. However, this dropped to 42.1% by March.

14. Honda Odyssey: -15.8%

caption 2019 Honda Odyssey.

February saw used Odyssey sales to the tune of 63.4% of the inventory within 30 days of being listed, although this dropped to 47.6% in March.

13. Honda Civic: -15.9%

caption 2018 Honda Civic.

The third used Honda on the list saw 65.1% of its cars sold within 30 days of being listed. This dropped 15.9% to only 49.1% of sales by 30 days in March.

12. Toyota Highlander: -16.1%

caption 2018 Toyota Highlander.

About 64.1% of used Highlanders were sold in February within 30 days of being listed, which then dropped to 47.9% in the next month.

11. Honda Pilot: -16.2%

caption 2019 Honda Pilot.

About 59.7% of the used Honda Pilots were sold within 30 days of being listed in February. This dropped to 43.4% in March.

10. Honda HR-V: -16.6%

caption 2016 Honda HR-V.

February saw 53% of its used Honda HR-Vs sold within 30 days of being listed. March, however, only saw 36.4%.

9. Lexus GX 460: -16.7%

caption 2018 Lexus GX 460.

In February, 58.4% of used GX 460s – the only Lexus on the list – were sold within the first 30 days of being listed. In March, this decreased to 41.7%.

8. Toyota C-HR: -16.8%

caption 2018 Toyota C-HR.

February and March saw 54% and 37.2%, respectively, of used C-HRs sold within 30 days of being listed.

7. Toyota RAV4: -16.8%

caption 2013 Toyota RAV4.

In February, 60% of listed and used RAV4s were sold within 30 days. This dropped 16.8% to 43.2% by the next month.

6. Chevrolet Spark: -17.1%

caption 2016 Chevrolet Spark.

Used Chevy Spark’s sales – before hitting the 30-day listing mark – dropped 17.1% between February and March. It started at 62.6% in February, and ended with 45.4% in March.

“With a low starting price and a long list of standard features, the Chevrolet Spark is a good value for those looking for a small car,” Ly said. “Consumers looking for a used version can likely get a great deal on the already affordable vehicle.”

5. Tesla Model X: -17.5%

caption Tesla Model X.

About 57.9% of used Model X’s were sold within 30 days of being listed in February. This, of course, dropped to 40.4% by next month.

Ly notes that the Model X is the priciest vehicle on the list, averaging at around $70,162 for the “three-year-old versions.” However, this decrease in sales could be because the less expensive Model Y – which starts at $52,990 – started deliveries in March.

4. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: -19.0%

caption 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

In February, 53.9% of used Eclipse Cross’ were sold within 30 days of being listed. This then dropped 19% to just 34.9% by March.

Ly calls the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross one of the most inexpensive compact SUVs.

3. Volkswagen Atlas: -19.4%

caption 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Used Volkswagen Atlas’ saw a 19.4% drop in sales: 64.7% were sold within 30 days of being listed in February, while about 45.3% were sold in March.

Ly described the Atlas as “among the best SUVs for families thanks to its cargo space and safety ratings.”

2. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: -20.9%

caption 2016 – 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

About 62.2% of used RAV4 Hybrids were sold within 30 days of listing in February, although this dropped to 41.3% in March.

“The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid saw supply shortages in 2019 due to its popularity,” Ly said.

1. Tesla Model 3: -24.2%

caption Tesla Model 3.

The used Model 3 took the biggest hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Sales dropped 24.2% from February’s 71.5% within 30 days of being listed to March’s 47.4%.

“The Tesla Model 3 is typically in very high demand, and as a result, it is the used car with the best resale value,” Ly said. “However, because they are lingering on lots now is the time when dealers may offer more deals than usual.”