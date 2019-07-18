15 celebrities who are calling for Puerto Rico’s governor to step down

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda, Princess Nokia, and Ricky Martin have called for the resignation of Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. source Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images John Lamparski/Getty Images Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Celebrities are joining forces to call for the resignation of Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

The movement comes after a nearly 900-page document was published by the non-profit journalism group Centro de Periodismo Investigativo on July 13.

In it, it’s revealed that Rosselló and other officials sent messages laced with homophobic, sexist, and threatening remarks in a group chat. They also made jokes about the aftermath of 2017’s Hurricane Maria, which resulted in a death toll of more than 1,400.

It even details efforts to manipulate the public’s perception of the administration via the media and operate a “troll network” to discredit criticism from opposition leaders, according to El Nuevo Día.

See what 15 artists are saying about the matter on social media.

Ricky Martin was one of the celebrities mentioned in the group chat’s messages. He recently shared a petition that demanded Rosselló’s resignation.

caption Ricky Martin at the the Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2019. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The petition has garnered more than 190,000 signatures.

Martin attended Wednesday’s march in San Juan, which began at El Capitolio (the legislature building) and ended at La Fortaleza (the governor’s official residence).

Thousands of people marched alongside him and other celebrities.

Martin was one of the first to call for Rosselló’s resignation after the group chat contents were leaked.

One official made homophobic remarks about Martin, and called him a “male chauvinist.”

“This is NOT the government that was promised to us in the political campaign that led Rosselló to the governorship,” he wrote in a tweet in Spanish. “Not living up to our expectations, that is the biggest disappointment. Governor, your insults and your teasing show us who you really are.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined a demonstration at New York City’s Union Square on Wednesday.

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda at the premiere of FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” source Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The “Hamilton” creator retweeted several messages about the leaked chat and added the hashtag #RenunciaRossello (which translates into #ResignRossello).

He tweeted on Wednesday that although he can’t make it to Puerto Rico in time for the protest, he’d join another demonstration in New York City.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” Miranda wrote in the tweet. “Never seen coraje (anger) turn so quickly into coraje (courage) … In solidarity with [Puerto Rico flag emojji] en las buenas y en las malas [translation: in the bad and the good].”

Residente, one of the founders of the rap group Calle 13, has released a new song with Bad Bunny and iLe hours before Wednesday’s protest.

caption Residente is a founder and member of the rap group Calle 13. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Residente, whose name is René Juan Pérez Joglar, is also one of the first artists to implore the people of Puerto Rico to march in protest of Rosselló.

His new song is titled “Afilando los Cuchillos” or “Sharpening Knives.”

“Pardon my expressions but like Ricky I’m only letting go of my tensions,” Residente rapped in Spanish, referencing Rosselló’s response to the leaked document in which he said it was meant to “free up tension.”

Listen to the song here.

Rapper Bad Bunny took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he’s pausing his “X100PRE” European tour to fly to Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

caption Bad Bunny at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. source David Becker/Getty Images

The “Mia” rapper made a nine-minute-long video to tell fans that he would be on a plane for eight hours from Ibiza to Puerto Rico to be at the demonstration.

He added that they shouldn’t be afraid to join the march as well.

“The system for years, for decades has taught us to remain silent,” Bad Bunny said. “They have manipulated everything, opinions, the press, the media, etc. and they have directed us to keep quiet. And they have made us believe that those who go out to complain are crazy, they’re criminals, they’re troublemakers … This is the time for all those people who maybe haven’t dared go out on the streets before to protest something – that maybe they felt that feeling, that maybe they said ‘c— I would like to go out on the street but if this happens, if they say this’ … That can not exist. Everyone has the right. “

Musician iLe took to Twitter to comment on the demonstrations that took place in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. She was also present at Wednesday’s march.

caption iLe performed at Despierta America morning show at Univision Studios on November 2, 2017. source Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

iLe, whose full name is Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, is a member of Calle 13 and Residente’s sister.

“Yesterday Puerto Rico showed its caliber with its indignation and its strength,” she wrote in Spanish in a tweet. “The people are upset and Ricardo Rossello is confident that he will continue to get away with it once more as a conceited child, but we are not going to allow that plan. #Resign”

Rapper and actor Princess Nokia said she stands “in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico and the resignation of Ricardo Rosselló” in her Instagram Story.

caption Princess Nokia at the Performance Space New York’s Spring Gala on May 4, 2019. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

The “Brujas” rapper shared images, videos, and stories about what’s going on in Puerto Rico in her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

She added in one of them, “The leaks are honestly the best thing that could have happened. After years of corrupt government policies and soulless administration, the indictments ARE COMING!”

Wisin, one of the members of the reggaetón duo Wisin & Yandel, shared a photo of himself wrapped in the Puerto Rican flag along with a lengthy caption that he capped off with “#RickyRenuncia” (#RickyResign).

caption Wisin at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. source Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

“Come on BORICUA the day has come to raise our voice for change, that the priority be our people, our seniors, the future for our children, our education,” he wrote in Spanish in the caption. “Let’s do the right thing by PUERTO RICO in a peaceful and responsible manner.”

He tagged Rosselló and added, “The people made a decision. It’s time to give the people what they want.”

Singer-songwriter Nicky Jam shared a photo to his Instagram with the words, “Puerto Rico has spoken: Governor Rosselló has to go.”

caption Nicky Jam at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on Oct.14, 2017. source Jason Koerner/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

The Grammy award-winner captioned the post with “Fuera #fuerarickyya [Puerto Rico flag emoji].”

Translation: “Out #OutRickyNow.”

Singer-songwriter Kany García took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video in which she called for Rosselló’s resignation.

caption Kany García at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards. source Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We are outraged, we have deep pain in our chests to know that they have administered so badly this country that we love so much, this country that has given us so much,” García said in Spanish in her short clip. “That is why we’re demanding that Ricardo Rosselló give us his resignation.”

Luis Fonsi took to Instagram to post a photo of himself holding a large Puerto Rican flag. In his lengthy caption, he acknowledged that although he respects everyone’s different ideals, it’s “impossible” to keep quiet after seeing the “mocking” messages by the administration.

caption Luis Fonsi at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards. source David Becker/Getty Images

“Corruption and theft without measure to the education of our children, the health of the people as well as the plundering of our institutions and values ​​is an unforgivable act,” Fonsi wrote in the caption. “Rosselló, think about the country and our island first before any other consideration and immediately resign, make a peaceful transition, avoid more suffering and global shame to our people.”

Benicio del Toro joined the march in San Juan on Wednesday.

caption Benicio del Toro starred in 2000’s “Traffic” and on 2018’s “Escape at Dannemora.” source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

According to NBC, the Emmy-nominated actor said, “I’m here in support of the people of Puerto Rico.”

Actress and TV host Karla Monroig also marched at the protest in Puerto Rico.

caption Karla Monroig at the 16th Annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala on May 19, 2018. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

She took to Instagram and shared a photo of one of her tweets along with a caption in which she invited others to join in the demonstration.

“We can protest peacefully,” Monroig wrote in Spanish in the caption. “There are many families that will say present. Time to demonstrate not only to the governor but to ALL the politicians (mayors, senators, representatives) that when the people give them their trust, and they betray it, they will deal with the consequences (remove them from their posts).”

Monroig’s husband, singer-songwriter Tommy Torres, was with her during Wednesday’s march. He also shared a short song directed to Rosselló on Tuesday.

caption Tommy Torres at the 2018 Hispanic Federation’s “Rising Stronger” Spring gala at American Museum of Natural History on April 19, 2018. source Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

“Dear Ricky, I am writing this letter to you,” Torres sang in Spanish in the short video. “I do not know if you have understood things well. The people are so disappointed, the right thing would be to step aside. There is no turning back. Don’t you see it on the people’s faces, there is no trust left for you to govern.”

Rapper PJ Sin Suela released a song on Monday calling for Rosselló’s resignation. He was also present at the march in San Juan on Wednesday.

caption PJ Sin Suela at the 2017 Annual Latin Grammy Awards. source Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

The song is titled “P—,” aka one of the profane words the governor used toward women in the chat.

“There are no more buts, there are no more apologies that are worthy, we are doing this until we take you out or you get out,” Sin Suela rapped in Spanish.

Listen to the song here.

La India, the Grammy award-winning salsa singer, said that she stands with the people demanding for Rosselló’s resignation.

caption La India at Grand Slam Party Latino at Marlins Park on December 5, 2015. source Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

In an interview with El Vocero on Wednesday, La India spoke about the protests that have taken place in San Juan since the chat leaked.

“My heart is with all the residents of Old San Juan because we have lived a nightmare in recent days. I saw an indignant people, tired of so many things,” she said. “The governor’s message saying that he will not resign was what made the people lose faith. I saw everything.”

The “Seduceme” singer also shared a video to her Instagram on Wednesday of her singing atop a balcony during the march in San Juan.