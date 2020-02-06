These are the 15 buzziest cannabis startups to bet on in 2020, according to top investors

caption An employee of the Clever Leaves company shows a cannabis flower at a greenhouse in Pesca, Colombia, Colombia October 2, 2019. source REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

We asked some of the top cannabis investors to tell us which startups they’re most excited about in 2020. We took that list and narrowed it down to 15 startups based on which companies came up the most.

Cannabis tech companies like Flowhub and LeafLink generated the most votes on our list.

Click here to check out the full list, available exclusively to BI Prime subscribers.

Despite tough times in the broader cannabis industry, investors who have bet on the burgeoning space say things will turn around as we enter the 2020s.

While venture-capital investing in cannabis surged above $2 billion last year, money flowing into cannabis startups slowed down toward the end of 2019 as the industry faced a number of headwinds, including vape-related illnesses, and a public markets slump that catalyzed a wave of layoffs across the industry.

That hasn’t deterred cannabis-focused investors, who say they’re investing cautiously in startups from cannabis tech to brands that sell THC and CBD products.

But, like any new industry, investors picked favorites, startups that they expect will grow rapidly in 2020 and beyond.

In order to put together this list, Business Insider interviewed 15 cannabis-focused venture and private equity funds and asked which companies they were most excited about this year, whether they’ve invested or not. Their answers ranged from B2B software platforms that cater to cannabis companies to product testing labs, and cultivation companies.

The list features the 15 startups that investors mentioned most often.

Cannabis tech startups were the most popular: Flowhub, with five votes, took the top spot on our list, followed by LeafLink, with four votes. Wurk, with three votes, also landed high on our list.