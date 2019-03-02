I got a tour of a $14 million penthouse in NYC’s new $25 billion Hudson Yards neighborhood and found that it was perfectly designed to show off its best asset

- source
- I recently toured a luxurious penthouse at Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood.
- The four-bedroom, $13.84 million residence is on the 84th floor of 15 Hudson Yards, the development’s first residential tower to open.
- Back in January, I took a tour of a different unit and the building’s amenities, but the penthouse is on a whole other level (pun intended).
- It includes floor-to-ceiling windows to show off its best asset: views of the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center.
On a sunny morning just two days ahead of the official opening of Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood, a toured one of the brand-new penthouses in the development’s first residential tower.
In February, 15 Hudson Yards welcomed its first residents, and 60% of the building is already sold.
Back in January, I got a sneak peek of the 88-story tower’s amenities and a model unit on the 25th floor, and I was blown away by the lifestyle being sold along with the residences. Related Sales, LLC & Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group handle sales in the building.
This time, I got to see the crème de la crème: a four-bedroom penthouse on the 84th floor with sweeping city views. It’s priced at $13,845,000 – and it’s not even the most expensive residence in the building. Condos range from $4.3 million to $32 million.
Here’s what it was like inside the penthouse.
15 Hudson Yards is a brand new luxury tower in Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood. It was the first residential building to open in the neighborhood.
Hudson Yards opens to the public on March 15, but 15 Hudson Yards welcomed its first residents in February. The tower is 60% sold.
I got the chance to check out a penthouse on the tower’s 84th floor. At 15 Hudson Yards, floors 81 through 88 all have four penthouses on each floor.
The residence’s 670-square-foot great room encompasses a living area and dining area.
Floor-to-ceiling windows make full use of one of the penthouse’s standout features: the city views. That’s the Empire State Building to the east.
And looking south, 15 Hudson Yards has unobstructed views of downtown Manhattan and One World Trade Center.
It was a sunny day when I visited, and the apartment was bright and warm.
Built-in shelving lines the wall behind the dining table.
To the right of the dining table is the entrance to the eat-in kitchen.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom oak wood cabinetry and Miele appliances.
The kitchen offers views of the Empire State Building and the East River in the distance.
Bar stools and a separate breakfast nook provide additional eating areas.
I headed down the hallway to check out the bedrooms and found that the rooms were tastefully decorated.
All the furniture in the penthouse was custom made, and each bedroom had an en suite bathroom.
One bedroom in the penthouse was styled as a den.
The ceilings in the penthouse are nearly 11 feet in some places, leaving plenty of wall space for art.
Lastly, I checked out the penthouse’s master suite.
As to be expected, it was much more spacious than the other bedrooms.
The master bathroom was absolutely beautiful …
… and continued the apartment’s broader theme of boasting fantastic views.
The bathroom also came outfitted with bath products from Bastide, a French company that sells $52 dry oil mist and $48 body cream.
Penthouse 84A’s price is $13,845,000. And it’s not even the most expensive penthouse in the building. Condos start at $4.3 million and go all the way up to $32 million.
With its spacious layout, luxurious details, and breathtaking views, it was hard to believe this penthouse is less than half the price of other penthouses at 15 Hudson Yards.
