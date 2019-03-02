I got a tour of a $14 million penthouse in NYC’s new $25 billion Hudson Yards neighborhood and found that it was perfectly designed to show off its best asset

caption Residences at 15 Hudson Yards range from $4.3 million to $32 million. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

On a sunny morning just two days ahead of the official opening of Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood, a toured one of the brand-new penthouses in the development’s first residential tower.

In February, 15 Hudson Yards welcomed its first residents, and 60% of the building is already sold.

Back in January, I got a sneak peek of the 88-story tower’s amenities and a model unit on the 25th floor, and I was blown away by the lifestyle being sold along with the residences. Related Sales, LLC & Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group handle sales in the building.

This time, I got to see the crème de la crème: a four-bedroom penthouse on the 84th floor with sweeping city views. It’s priced at $13,845,000 – and it’s not even the most expensive residence in the building. Condos range from $4.3 million to $32 million.

Here’s what it was like inside the penthouse.

15 Hudson Yards is a brand new luxury tower in Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood. It was the first residential building to open in the neighborhood.

source Related Oxford

Hudson Yards opens to the public on March 15, but 15 Hudson Yards welcomed its first residents in February. The tower is 60% sold.

caption A view of 15 Hudson Yards from 35 Hudson Yards. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I got the chance to check out a penthouse on the tower’s 84th floor. At 15 Hudson Yards, floors 81 through 88 all have four penthouses on each floor.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The residence’s 670-square-foot great room encompasses a living area and dining area.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Floor-to-ceiling windows make full use of one of the penthouse’s standout features: the city views. That’s the Empire State Building to the east.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

And looking south, 15 Hudson Yards has unobstructed views of downtown Manhattan and One World Trade Center.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was a sunny day when I visited, and the apartment was bright and warm.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Built-in shelving lines the wall behind the dining table.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

To the right of the dining table is the entrance to the eat-in kitchen.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The kitchen is outfitted with custom oak wood cabinetry and Miele appliances.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The kitchen offers views of the Empire State Building and the East River in the distance.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Bar stools and a separate breakfast nook provide additional eating areas.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I headed down the hallway to check out the bedrooms and found that the rooms were tastefully decorated.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

All the furniture in the penthouse was custom made, and each bedroom had an en suite bathroom.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

One bedroom in the penthouse was styled as a den.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The ceilings in the penthouse are nearly 11 feet in some places, leaving plenty of wall space for art.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Lastly, I checked out the penthouse’s master suite.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

As to be expected, it was much more spacious than the other bedrooms.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bathroom was absolutely beautiful …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and continued the apartment’s broader theme of boasting fantastic views.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The bathroom also came outfitted with bath products from Bastide, a French company that sells $52 dry oil mist and $48 body cream.

Penthouse 84A’s price is $13,845,000. And it’s not even the most expensive penthouse in the building. Condos start at $4.3 million and go all the way up to $32 million.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

With its spacious layout, luxurious details, and breathtaking views, it was hard to believe this penthouse is less than half the price of other penthouses at 15 Hudson Yards.