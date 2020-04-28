15 men are competing to father a woman’s child on the new reality TV show ‘Labor of Love’

source Justin Stephens/FOX

Fox’s newest reality “Labor of Love” focuses on one woman’s quest to find the father of her future children – by picking between 15 suitors all competing for her affection.

“Sex & the City” star Kristen Davis will guide the show’s 41-year-old bachelorette Kristy Katzmann through different challenges with the men to find her perfect father-to-be.

The show will premier on May 21.

Here is an introduction to the 15 men who will be vying from Katzmann’s love.

In the US, there’s an expectation that relationships follow the path laid out by the nursery rhyme: “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage.”

Fox’s latest reality TV show fast-forwards straight to the baby carriage.

“Labor of Love,” which debuts on May 21 on Fox, focuses on one successful woman’s quest to find the father of her future children by picking between 15 male suitors all competing for her affection.

“Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children,” Fox’s synopsis reads.

The host is Kristen Davis, best known for playing Charlotte in “Sex And The City,” a character whose plotline was widely credited with shining a light on the challenges people face in starting a family, including infertility. Davis will guide the show’s 41-year-old bachelorette Kristy Katzmann through different challenges with the men to decide which one is her perfect father-to-be.

“Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them,” the synopsis reads.

While the show is focused on finding her future children’s father, Katzmann said she’s open to making that happen in a variety of ways.

“Ultimately, her goal is to find the best path to parenthood,” executive producer Spike Van Briesen told Parade. “If she finds that person and they both make a connection, then great. But she’s not opposed at all to using a sperm donor.”

It isn’t yet clear whether she plans on using a donor, surrogate, or having a natural birth.

Here is an introduction to the 15 men who will be vying from Katzmann’s love:

Keith Reams is a 38-year-old gym owner from Los Angeles, California.

Alan Santini is a 39-year-old writer from South Africa.

Angelo Castricone is a 39-year-old firefighter from Miami, Florida.

Budge Collinson is a 44-year-old creative director from Edgewater, Maryland.

Gary Malec is a 38-year-old baseball bat manufacturer​ from San Francisco, California.

Jason Christopher Smith is a 38-year-old flooring business owner from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Klinger is a 38-year-old director of sales and marketing from Austin, Texas.

Marcus Lehman is a 39-year-old anesthesiologist from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mario Calderon is a 40-year-old optician from New York, New York.

Matt Kaye is a 44-year-old former professional wrestler from West Hempstead, New York.

Phillip Michael Jacques is a 38-year-old Medical Technician at a Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Stewart Gill is a 40-year-old Wealth Management CEO from Los Angeles, California.

Tali Raphaely is a 46-year-old attorney from Miami, Florida.

Trent Broach is a 36-year-old tennis​ instructor from Denver, Colorado.

Walker Posey is a 41-year-old funeral director from North Augusta, South Carolina.