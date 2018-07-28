15 of the best military photos from around the world this week

- source
- Getty
The work week just ended, and unfortunately, the world saw plenty of conflict in those five days.
There was a suicide bombing in Pakistan, deadly wildfires in Greece and continued protests in Iraq. There were also plenty of developments in geopolitics and military technology – and there were even some uplifting stories.
Take a look at some of the week’s best photos of militaries around the world below:
Israeli soldiers look out towards Syria from an observation next to the Syrian border on July 23, 2018 in Golan Hights, Israel. Russian planes bombed the Israeli-Syrian border as part of the continued fighting in Syria.
- source
- Getty
Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet sails past the Sevastopol Bay off Crimea, which Russia has been accused of annexing illegally, for Russia’s Navy Day on July 23, 2018.
- source
- Russian Ministry of Defense
Firefighters, soldiers and local residents carry a hose as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
Read more about that story here.
Taiwanese Marine from Underwater Demolition Company, Amphibious Reconnaissance Patrol Unit, take part in a night-time landing training, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan July 23, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping inspects a guard of honor as he arrives for a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, July 24, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
Read more about that story here.
Pakistan Elections People attend funeral of suicide bombing victims in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A suicide bomber on a motorcycle rammed into people waiting outside a busy polling station in Quetta on Wednesday, killing dozens of people, casting a dark shadow on what was to be a historic day for the country as Pakistanis cast ballots to elect their thirds consecutive civilian government.
Read more about that story here.
Salvadorean policemen and army soldiers of the task force Ares participate in an anti-gang drill in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, July 26, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
A F-15D Eagle intercepts a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 Skylane during a Aerospace Control Alert CrossTell live-fly training exercise on July 26, 2018 in Portland, Oregon.
- source
- US Air National Guard
Soldiers make their way to affected villages after flash floods engulfed these several villages, on July 26, 2018 in Attepeu, southeastern Laos. At least 26 people were killed and over 3,000 people stranded after a hydroelectric dam built collapsed in southeastern Laos, destroying thousands of homes and leaving an unknown number of dead.
- source
- Getty
Read more about that story here.
A Royal Air Force Typhoon based in Romania takes off on July 26 to intercept a Russian Su-24 FENCER aircraft operating near NATO airspace over the Black Sea.
- source
- British Defense Ministry
Read more about that story here.
An Iraqi Security forces tries to put out burnt tires during a protest in the West Qurna 2 oilfield in north of Basra, Iraq July 26, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
US Army Paratrooper 1st Lt. Anna Hodge becomes the first Ranger qualified female paratrooper in US history.
- source
- US Army
A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria July 27, 2018.
- source
- Reuters
Read more about that story here.
An F-35B Lightning performs its first vertical landing at Royal Air Force Marham in England.
- source
- Instagram/ministryofdefence
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a US soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 27, 2018.
- source
- Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
Read more about that story here.