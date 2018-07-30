15 photos of the USS Indianapolis, whose World War II sinking started the deadliest shark attack in history

source US Navy

The celebrated USS Indianapolis was nearly blown in half by two Japanese torpedoes and sunk on July 30, 1945, a tragedy that also stands as one of World War II’s most harrowing survival stories.

The Indianapolis, a heavy cruiser and flagship of the 5th Fleet, was hit about 12:15 a.m. between Guam and the Philippines.

About 300 of the 1,195 sailors would go down with the heavy cruiser, and approximately 900 survivors would have to wait about four days in the water to get rescued. Subjected to dehydration, heat, delirium from drinking salt water, and shark attacks, only 316 would make it out of the water alive.

An estimated few dozen to 150 sailors were killed by sharks, making it the deadliest shark attack in history.

Here’s the story of the Indianapolis.

The USS Indianapolis was a Portland-class cruiser that commissioned in 1932.

caption The USS Indianapolis running trials at the time of her completion in 1932. source US Navy

About 610 feet long and a beam of about 66 feet, the Indianapolis had a full load displacement of 11,574 tons, and eight White-Forster boilers that brought it to a top speed of about 37 mph.

caption The Indianapolis at sea in the 1930s. source US Navy

In fact, the Indianapolis was built with rather thin armor plating. While it saved weight and made the ship fast, it also made the ship vulnerable to torpedoes and mines.

Source:globalsecurity.org

The ship was armed with nine eight-inch guns (two of which are seen below in the bow), four five-inch guns, twenty-four 40mm intermediate range guns and thirty-two 20mm guns.

source US Navy

It even had two Curtiss O2U scout floatplanes.

caption The USS Indianapolis during the presidential fleet review in New York on May 31, 1934. source US Navy

President Franklin Roosevelt would go aboard the Indianapolis several times before WWII, and even took the ship on a “Good Neighbor” cruise to South America in 1936.

caption FDR under the three of the Indianapolis’ eight-inch guns on the bow during a fleet review in New York on May 31, 1934. source US Navy

And he stayed in this cabin.

source US Navy

During WWII, the Indianapolis took part in many operations in the Pacific, including the Aleutian Islands, Iwo Jima, the Battle of Saipan, and more.

caption The Indianapolis firing during the Battle of Saipan on June 15, 1944. source US Navy

On March 31, 1945, shortly before the Battle of Okinawa, the Indianapolis was hit in the stern by a Japanese kamikaze pilot, crashing through a mess hall and berthing and killing nine American sailors.

caption The USS Indianapolis in 1944. source Wikimedia Commons

The ship was taken back to Mare Island, CA and overhauled (after which this picture was taken).

caption The USS Indianapolis on July 12, 1945 at the Mare Island Navy Yard after her final overhaul. Circles on photo mark recent alterations to the ship. source US Navy

After it was overhauled, the USS Indianapolis was given a secret mission: transporting enriched uranium and other materials for the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima to a naval base on the Pacific island of Tinian.

caption The USS Indianapolis at sea 1943-1945. source US Navy

On July 30, after delivering the materials, the Indianapolis was sailing unaccompanied from Tinian to the Philippines to prepare for an invasion of Japan.

source US Navy

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., this Japanese submarine, I-58, which was commanded by Mochitsura Hashimoto, fired six Type 95 torpedoes at the Indianapolis.

caption Japanese I-58 submarine. source US Marine Corps

Here’s a shot of the I-58’s forward torpedo room in 1946.

source US Marine Corps

The first torpedo hit the Indianapolis’ starboard bow. The second hit the middle of the ship, igniting the fuel tank. The ship sank about 12 minutes after getting struck.

caption The USS Indianapolis in 1939. source US Navy

About 300 sailors and Marines were trapped inside and went down with the ship. Approximately 900 survivors wouldn’t be rescued for about four days because the ship’s distress call was thought to have been a Japanese ambush.

caption The USS Indianapolis off the Mare Island Naval Shipyard, California, on 10 July 1945. source US Navy

Subjected to dehydration, heat, delirium from drinking salt water, and sharks, only 316 sailors would survive the four days in the water.

caption Admiral Raymond Spruance, Commander, U.S. Fifth Fleet, awards a Purple Heart to USS Indianapolis survivors. source US Navy

The loud noise, thrashing and blood drew in many sharks, which are thought to have killed a few dozen to 150 sailors, making it the worst shark attack in history.

The sailors and Marines huddled together in large packs for protection, but were slowly picked off over the four days, as the sharks continued biting the bodies of the dead.

“Men began drinking salt water so much that they were very delirious,”survivor Granville Crane later said. “In fact, a lot of them had weapons like knives, and they’d be so crazy, that they’d be fighting amongst themselves and killing one another. And then there’d be others that drank so much [salt water] that they were seeing things. They’d say, ‘The Indy is down below, and they’re giving out fresh water and food in the galley!’ And they’d swim down, and a shark would get them. And you could see the sharks eating your comrade.”

You can read more first and second hand accounts of survivors here, here and here.

The 316 survivors were finally rescued on August 2. Capt. Charles McVay III, the ship’s commanding officer, was later court-martialed for failing to maneuver the ship in zig zags that might have evaded torpedoes. It was a highly controversial verdict, and McVay was exonerated after his death, in 2000.

caption Indianapolis’ survivors en route to a hospital following their rescue, circa early August 1945. source US Navy

Source:History.com