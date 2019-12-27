15 things to do till late in downtown Singapore on New Year’s eve 2020

- Here’s everything to do in Marina Bay this New Year’s eve.
Want to ring in a new decade in style? We’ve got you covered.
Fifteen different activities are happening around Marina Bay on December 31 before the ever-popular fireworks show at midnight.
Note that St Andrew’s Road, part of Fullerton Road and Connaught Drive will be closed to traffic on that day.
When: 10am – 12am
What: Museum night visit
Where: Red Dot Design Museum, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum (until 10pm)
- Take advantage of the extended hours to wander the galleries at night – and in peace.
When: 3pm – 1am
What: Carnival food and games
Where: Bayfront Event Space
- Run by local operator Uncle Ringo, the carnival and food village boasts live music, shops and 50 food stalls (including one selling White Rabbit bubble tea).
When: 4pm, 7.30pm and 10pm
What: Circus shows (S$100 to S$150)
Where: Bayfront Event Space
- Catch The Great Circus of Europe, a 90-minute UK circus act coming to Singapore for the first time. The lineup includes acrobats, contortionists, and gravity-defying motorbike riders.
When: 4pm – 1am
What: Pet carnival
Where: Connaught Drive
- Includes an all-day a picnic area, pet competitions, and activities such as an agility park, obstacle race and a dog free-run area.
When: 5pm – 1am
What: Carnival food and games
Where: The Lawn @ Marina Bay
- Includes kid favourites like bouncy castles, balloon sculpting, arts and crafts booths, and magic shows.
When: 5pm – 1am
What: Carnival food and games
Where: The Float @ Marina Bay
- Including a live DJ and roving performances.
When: 7pm – 12am
What: teamLab exhibition
Where: Gardens by the Bay
- The main attractions in this new exhibit are glowing rainbow eggs on Dragonfly Lake and interactive digital flowers at Bayfront Plaza.
When: 4pm – 12am
What: Pop-up bars, a silent disco (S$35, from 8pm)
Where: Empress Lawn
- The disco features 3 DJs playing simultaneously across 3 channels, with the music broadcast to attendees’ LED headphones.
When: 7.30pm – 12.30am
What: Mediacorp countdown concert
Where: The Promontory @ Marina Bay
- This year’s concert features singers like Jasmine Sokko, Benjamin Kheng and Ramli Sarip, and tunes from Republic Polytechnic’s Electronic Music Production.
When: 8.15pm – 10.15pm
What: Light projections
Where: Fullerton Hotel, ArtScience Museum, Merlion
- caption
- The projections are of artwork by beneficiaries of SHINE Children and Youth Services, Beyond Social Services, Dyslexia Association of Singapore and the Yishun Community Hospital.
When: 7pm – 12.40am
What: Countdown and live music
Where: Esplanade
- Hosted by actor Timothy Nga, the lineup features local bands Joe and the Soul Express, MOTUS, and singer Hillary Francis.
When: 10pm – 12am
What: Countdown and live music (S$42)
Where: Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall
- Apart from music by Singapore’s Philharmonic Orchestra, attendees get champagne and a view of fireworks over Empress Lawn.
When: 10pm – 1am
What: Countdown and live music
Where: Singapore Flyer waterfront promenade
- As part of the performance, a 1,000-strong band of local youth musicians will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the Largest Performing Rock Band, singing 7 Nation Army by The White Stripes.
When: 10.30pm – 12.10am
What: Fireworks musical (S$88 to S$468)
Where: Singapore Flyer waterfront promenade
- Produced by Japanese firm Avex, the 90-minute, space-themed fireworks musical incorporates fire, lasers, and surround sound. It includes 500 drones and performances by unicyclists, ballerinas, contemporary dancers, and fire twirlers.
When: 12am – 12.08am
What: Fireworks
Where: The Float @ Marina Bay
- caption
- Best vantage points include Marina Bay Sands, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge and the Esplanade.
