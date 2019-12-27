15 things to do till late in downtown Singapore on New Year’s eve 2020

Here’s everything to do in Marina Bay this New Year’s eve. Avex Inc

Want to ring in a new decade in style? We’ve got you covered.

Fifteen different activities are happening around Marina Bay on December 31 before the ever-popular fireworks show at midnight.

Note that St Andrew’s Road, part of Fullerton Road and Connaught Drive will be closed to traffic on that day.

Here’s everything to do in Marina Bay this New Year’s eve:

When: 10am – 12am

What: Museum night visit

Where: Red Dot Design Museum, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum (until 10pm)

caption Take advantage of the extended hours to wander the galleries at night – and in peace. source Website screenshot

When: 3pm – 1am

What: Carnival food and games

Where: Bayfront Event Space

caption Run by local operator Uncle Ringo, the carnival and food village boasts live music, shops and 50 food stalls (including one selling White Rabbit bubble tea). source Uncle Ringo

When: 4pm, 7.30pm and 10pm

What: Circus shows (S$100 to S$150)

Where: Bayfront Event Space

caption Catch The Great Circus of Europe, a 90-minute UK circus act coming to Singapore for the first time. The lineup includes acrobats, contortionists, and gravity-defying motorbike riders. source The Great Circus of Europe

When: 4pm – 1am

What: Pet carnival

Where: Connaught Drive

caption Includes an all-day a picnic area, pet competitions, and activities such as an agility park, obstacle race and a dog free-run area. source Google Maps

When: 5pm – 1am

What: Carnival food and games

Where: The Lawn @ Marina Bay

caption Includes kid favourites like bouncy castles, balloon sculpting, arts and crafts booths, and magic shows. source Marina Bay Singapore

When: 5pm – 1am

What: Carnival food and games

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay

caption Including a live DJ and roving performances. source Avex Inc

When: 7pm – 12am

What: teamLab exhibition

Where: Gardens by the Bay

caption The main attractions in this new exhibit are glowing rainbow eggs on Dragonfly Lake and interactive digital flowers at Bayfront Plaza. source Gardens By The Bay

When: 4pm – 12am

What: Pop-up bars, a silent disco (S$35, from 8pm)

Where: Empress Lawn

caption The disco features 3 DJs playing simultaneously across 3 channels, with the music broadcast to attendees’ LED headphones. source Urban Redevlopment Authority

When: 7.30pm – 12.30am

What: Mediacorp countdown concert

Where: The Promontory @ Marina Bay

caption This year’s concert features singers like Jasmine Sokko, Benjamin Kheng and Ramli Sarip, and tunes from Republic Polytechnic’s Electronic Music Production. source Avex Inc

When: 8.15pm – 10.15pm

What: Light projections

Where: Fullerton Hotel, ArtScience Museum, Merlion

caption The projections are of artwork by beneficiaries of SHINE Children and Youth Services, Beyond Social Services, Dyslexia Association of Singapore and the Yishun Community Hospital. source Urban Redevlopment Authority

When: 7pm – 12.40am

What: Countdown and live music

Where: Esplanade

caption Hosted by actor Timothy Nga, the lineup features local bands Joe and the Soul Express, MOTUS, and singer Hillary Francis. source Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

When: 10pm – 12am

What: Countdown and live music (S$42)

Where: Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall

caption Apart from music by Singapore’s Philharmonic Orchestra, attendees get champagne and a view of fireworks over Empress Lawn. source Website screenshot

When: 10pm – 1am

What: Countdown and live music

Where: Singapore Flyer waterfront promenade

caption As part of the performance, a 1,000-strong band of local youth musicians will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the Largest Performing Rock Band, singing 7 Nation Army by The White Stripes. source Pexels

When: 10.30pm – 12.10am

What: Fireworks musical (S$88 to S$468)

Where: Singapore Flyer waterfront promenade

caption Produced by Japanese firm Avex, the 90-minute, space-themed fireworks musical incorporates fire, lasers, and surround sound. It includes 500 drones and performances by unicyclists, ballerinas, contemporary dancers, and fire twirlers. source Avex Inc

When: 12am – 12.08am

What: Fireworks

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay

caption Best vantage points include Marina Bay Sands, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge and the Esplanade. source Avex Inc

