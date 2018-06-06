Netflix shared a list of 15 great movies with strong female leads you can stream right now

caption “Carol” source The Weinstein Company

If you’re a bit tired of movies dominated by only male characters, Netflix has you covered.

On Tuesday, the streaming service shared a list of its favorite movies “with a strong female lead” currently available in its catalog.

The list includes the horror flick “The Babadook,” Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes,” and the critically acclaimed love story “Carol.” The movies star the likes of “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig, Cate Blanchett, Amy Adams, and Lupita Nyong’o.

We’ve rounded up the films below in order of release date, and included the Netflix description and Rotten Tomatoes critic score for each film to help you better choose what to stream.

Below are 15 movies with strong female leads currently available on Netflix:

“She’s Gotta Have It” (1986)

Netflix description: “A free-spirited woman can’t choose between a trio of ill-suited suitors: relationship-minded Jamie, shallow male model Greer and bike messenger Mars.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

“Boys on the Side” (1995)

Netflix description: “Looking to jump-start her career, a lesbian nightclub singer accompanies a woman with AIDS on a cross-country drive from New York to Los Angeles.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

“Cruel Intentions” (1999)

Netflix description: “Quenching a thirst for dangerous games, a promiscuous teen challenges her stepbrother to deflower their headmaster’s daughter before summer ends.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

“Amélie” (2001)

Netflix description: “When impish Amélie finds a long-hidden trove of toys behind a baseboard in her apartment, she’s inspired to return the items to their original owner.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

“Frances Ha” (2013)

Netflix description: “Determined to make it as a modern dancer in New York, a young woman pursues her unlikely goal with more enthusiasm than natural talent.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

“The Babadook” (2014)

Netflix description: “Sam’s frequent tantrums turn sinister when a creepy children’s book mysteriously appears in his room, and he asks his mother, ‘Do you want to die?'”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

“Big Eyes” (2014)

Netflix description: “This biopic tells the story of Margaret Keane, the American painter who was known for her pop art paintings of children with large doe eyes.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

“Girlhood” (2014)

Netflix description: “Disillusioned with life at school and at home, a cynical teenager drops out, joins a gang and begins an arduous search for independence.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

“Iris” (2014)

Netflix description: “Albert Maysles focuses on a fashion legend, who at 93 is still at the top of her game, choosing dresses, advising models and haggling with buyers.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

“Carol” (2015)

Netflix description: “A wealthy married woman and a female department store clerk begin a forbidden affair in the 1950s that leads to both heartache and liberating joy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

“Tangerine” (2015)

Netflix description: “Fresh out of a stint in jail, transgender prostitute Sin-Dee and her pal Alexandra hit the crazy streets of LA to get revenge on her fickle pimp.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

“Queen of Katwe” (2016)

Netflix description: “Bolstered by a devoted mentor, 9-year-old Ugandan girl Phiona Mutesi takes aim at becoming a chess champion in this drama based on a true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

“Tallulah” (2016)

Netflix description: “While searching for her ex-boyfriend, a young drifter impulsively kidnaps a baby from a neglectful mother and pretends the child is her own.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

“To the Bone” (2017)

Netflix description: “Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

“Seeing Allred” (2018)

Netflix description: “Explore the public and private sides of feminist firebrand attorney Gloria Allred, who’s battled some of the biggest names in politics and business.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%