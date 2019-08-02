caption Ice cream taste testers can make up to $60,000 a year source PhotoAlto/Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

You may be surprised that these weird jobs exist – and that they can pay reasonably well.

Ice cream taste testers can earn up to $60,000 per year, and some YouTubers can earn millions of dollars off of their videos.

We rounded up 15 unconventional jobs that pay surprisingly well.

Have you ever wanted to make a living eating ice cream, taking food pictures for your social media, or attending weddings every weekend? You may be in luck. Though you may have never considered these unconventional or weird jobs before, now is the time.

Not only can you have a lot of fun doing these out-of-the-box jobs, but you may also be paid generously for your work. Some of these jobs have high salaries up to $100,000, while others offer great perks and benefits.

Here are 15 unconventional jobs that pay surprisingly well.

Ice cream tasters, otherwise known as food scientists, sensory analysts, or “flavorologists,” can make up to $60,000 a year. If you’d like to get paid to try out new ice cream flavors, this unconventional career path may be for you.

caption Ice cream flavors. source Shutterstock

If you find yourself providing advice and guidance for all of your friends’ weddings, consider becoming a professional bridesmaid. Professional bridesmaids through the company Bridesmaid For Hire provide exceptional service and offer everything from day-of advice to giving a beautiful toast at the reception. You could earn up to $1,000 per day.

caption Jen Glantz, second from right, with a bride and fellow bridesmaids. source Courtesy of Jen Glantz

Psychics don’t need much certification or training to make a decent living. If you think you’ve got a gift for reading people, get psychic premonitions, or think you may have a sixth sense of some kind, this career path may be for you. Psychics can earn up to $100 per hour or roughly $35,750 per year.

caption A fortune teller reads a customer’s palm. source Erik de Castro/Reuters

Fortune cookie writers can make serious money for their one-liners. The Guardian reports that one fortune cookie writer was paid $0.75 per fortune back in 2000. Assuming you could write 500 fortunes per day, you would make about $46/hour for 8 hours of work.

caption Someone has to write the fortunes inside of fortune cookies. source scott feldstein/Flickr

Street performers depend on the kindness of strangers for their income, meaning it is slightly more volatile than other occupations on this list. That being said, one robot street performer in LA has reported earning up to about $1,000 per day.

caption A street entertainer interacts with tourists on the Southbank in central London, Britain. source Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Circus clowns are certainly on a decline according to multiple reports, but that doesn’t mean some people still aren’t choosing this lively career. According to Payscale, the average salary for a circus clown is $64,500.

caption A circus clown. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

There’s nothing quite like a warm, crispy hot dog on a summer day. If you’re interested in the culinary industry, but want to be a little more out-of-the-box, consider becoming a hot dog vendor. If your cart is in one of New York City’s busiest areas, you can make up to $100,000 a year! However, you will have to pay some hefty licensing and permit fees to operate your cart.

caption A hot dog cart vendor serves a customer in New York City. source Juanmonino/Getty Images

Animal psychologists study the behavior patterns of animals. They may observe animals in the wild, or give lectures and teach classes as part of an academic program. If you’re fascinated by the behavior of animals or simply a true-and-true animal lover, this exciting career may be for you. Animal psychologists earn an average annual salary of $35,000 to $90,000.

caption A man and a dog. source Whitney Lewis Photography/Getty Images

Bingo managers supervise gaming workers in casinos or racetracks and facilitate payouts. Though you can’t necessarily make big money calling out numbers at your local bingo hall, bingo managers at large establishments can really make a lot. The average salary for a bingo manager is between $47,440 and $103,116.

caption A woman playing bingo. source Shutterstock

Pet food testers evaluate a number of things that make dog food appealing to man’s best friend — ingredients, nutritional value, and taste. You heard that right — you can get paid to eat dog food. If you don’t mind chowing down on some kibble, you may be rewarded surprisingly well. Pet food testers can reportedly earn up to $40,000 a year.

caption Dog food in a bowl. source Blue Buffalo/YouTube Screenshot

Golf ball divers are given the difficult task of scuba diving to the bottom of golf course ponds and lakes to retrieve golf balls. This unconventional job can be hard work. Each bag of golf balls can weigh around 70 pounds and ponds can often be inhabited by poisonous snakes and even alligators. However, if you’re up for it, you may be paid extremely well. Golf ball divers can make up to $2,500 per dive, or between $50,000 and $100,000 annually. Now, that’s a hole-in-one.

Voice-over actors provide audio for television shows, commercials, movies, and more. If you’re interested in getting into the acting industry, voice-over acting may be a great place to start. Voice-over actors can earn an average of $39.87 per hour, or $49,132 annually.

caption An actor recording a voice-over in the studio. source Shutterstock

Food photographers can make generous salaries, and don’t even need to have a college degree. Food photographers may be hired by chefs or restaurants to capture beautiful images of food for promotional use. Their services may also be hired by magazines, newspapers, or cookbook publishers to take their food-related content to the next level. The average annual salary for a food photographer is $39,987.

caption A woman taking a photograph of her food. source FlamingoImages/Getty Images

Whether you’re a big spoon or little spoon, consider becoming a professional cuddler. Samantha Hess, founder of Portland-based cuddle company Cuddle Up To Me, has made a living by offering platonic cuddling services. This out-of-the-box job can earn you some serious cash. Professional cuddlers hired by the business charge as much as $80 an hour, and sessions can last 90 minutes to three hours on average.

caption A couple cuddling in bed. source PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

It’s no secret that YouTubers and video creators can make huge incomes. This new-age career has attracted people from all walks of life, and those who make it big can earn millions from their videos. Popular YouTuber Logan Paul has a reported annual salary of $14.5 million. Most YouTubers earn an average of $4.18 per 1,000 views off of ads alone, but using corporate sponsorships in your videos can seriously up your earnings.

caption A man filming himself with a camera. source Hero Images/Getty Images

