15 years later, Malaysia is bringing a second time capsule to the Antarctic – and it’s named ‘Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia Boleh Spirit’

Fifteen years after burying its first time capsule in the frozen belly of the South Pole, Malaysia planned to repeat the feat this year with a second capsule named after its nongenarian Prime Minister.

The plan, however, has been foiled after the country realised it was illegal.

According to Bernama, an female expedition team planned to plant the “Semangat (meaning ‘Spirit of’) Malaysia Boleh Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad” 2030 time capsule in Antarctica after retrieving the earlier 2004 version, which had been buried a kilometre away from a US research station.

Bernama’s report added that the capsule contained mandates by PM Mahathir and expedition patron Hishammuddin Zaizi.

But a member of the original expedition team, Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir, told the state news outlet on Thursday (Dec 12) that the plan had been changed after Malaysia was informed that burying objects in the area was not allowed under the Antarctica Act.

In addition, she added, retrieving the 2004 capsule would be “impossible” as it could have moved or sunk from its original position due to surface changes.

Sharifah Mazlina told the New Straits Times in October last year that she had concerns the capsule might enter the research station area.

Nevertheless, the Malaysian team is proceeding with its mission, and will resort to taking pictures with the new capsule at the spot where the old one was buried, before bringing it home.

Bernama said the all-female expedition team will leave on Dec 18 and return on Jan 3. They will ski the “Last Degree” route, which stretches 110 kilometres between the South Pole and the Antarctic plateau.

The three explorers, each dubbed an “ice queen”, are 31-year-old pharmacist Nurul Atiqah Tamarun, 33-year-old Ministry of Home Affairs officer Salehah Abu Nor, and 34-year-old army corporal Siti Jumaidah Bensali.

The three women were chosen from a pool of 1,000 applicants in 2017 after passing mental and physical tests.

