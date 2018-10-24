Mega Millions confirms final jackpot for winning ticket in South Carolina is $1.537 billion, close to the all-time record

Mega Millions has confirmed that the final jackpot for the winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina is $1.537 billion.

Mega Millions has confirmed that the final jackpot for the winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina is $1.537 billion – close to the all-time record jackpot for any lottery.

A winning ticket for the lottery was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday.

A lottery official said early on Wednesday that only one ticket was sold that matched all six numbers in the lottery draw, Reuters reported.

The winner has two options: an immediate cash payment of around $900 million or the full prize paid out over 29 years.

The record is a $1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016, which was shared by three people with winning tickets.

Earlier estimates had placed the jackpot at $1.6 billion, which would have been an all-time record. Maryland Lottery spokeswoman Carol Gentry told the Associated Press that the estimate was off because “there are few precedents for a jackpot of this size” and, as 70% of sales typically take place on the day of the draw, “forecasting precise numbers in advance can be difficult.”

The buyer beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions lottery.