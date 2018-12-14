16 politicians from Sabah just quit Umno – and they could be leading the wave of MPs jumping ship to Mahathir’s Bersatu

Mahathir has denied claims that he engineered the mass defection. Reuters

Two months after a high-ranking politician prophesied that almost 40 Umno MPs would jump ship to the ruling party, signs of an exodus have begun to show.

On Wednesday (Dec 12), sixteen Umno members from Sabah – five members of parliament, two senators and nine state assemblymen – announced their exit from the party, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

According to NST, these reps met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad – head of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu), a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition – earlier last week to inform him of their departure from Umno.

Mahathir has denied claims that he engineered the mass defection, NST said.

While Bersatu does not currently have a Sabah branch, its president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, did not rule out the possibility of opening one in the state, NST said in a separate report.

It added that more lawmakers and grassroots members are expected to announce their departure from Umno in the coming days.

The prediction of Umno MPs switching sides was issued earlier in October after Bersatu accepted former International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed, an Umno member, into the party, Business Insider reported.

In addition, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin – the former chief of Umno’s wing for young women, Puteri – was also accepted into Bersatu on Thursday (Dec 13), after spending six months as an independent candidate, the Malay Mail reported.

According to the Malay Mail, Mas Ermieyati said she joined Bersatu to better promote the interests of the residents in her constituency, Masjid Tanah.

Other MPs who have left Umno include Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, Malay Mail said.

Mahathir has previously declared that Umno MPs wishing to join Bersatu must be independent candidates and must undergo a vetting process.

In the case of the 16 Sabah reps, Mahathir said that he could not guarantee that Bersatu would accept them, NST said.

”We have to see how they behave. If they are supportive and didn’t do anything wrong in the past, we will accept them,” NST reported Mahathir as saying.