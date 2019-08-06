These 16 stocks are set to crush the market in August

- source
- Reuters
- Wedbush Securities published an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features the firm’s top stock picks for the month of August.
- The firm’s analysts picked their favorite stocks across the industries they cover, including software, technology, retail, and financial services, among other sectors.
- Here are 16 stocks poised to outperform the market in August, according to Wedbush.
Wedbush Securities recently released an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features a collection of the firm’s top stock picks for the month of August.
Wedbush analysts selected their favorite stocks within their coverage areas, and the list features companies across the software, technology, retail, and financial-services industries.
Each pick is accompanied by a price target from the firm’s analysts, and Markets Insider calculated an implied upside using that data. That represents the potential return from the current share prices to the forecasted price targets in the report.
Here are 16 companies that could dominate the market in August, according to Wedbush. They’re listed in increasing order of expected upside from current levels.
16. Fidelity National Information Services
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: FIS
Industry: Financial Services
Price: $129.70
Price target: $140
Implied upside: 7.94%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
15. Ares Capital Corp
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: ARCC
Industry: Financial Services
Price: $18.27
Price target: $20
Implied upside: 9.47%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
14. Fifth Third Bancorp
Ticker: FITB
Industry: Banking
Price: $26.90
Price target: $32
Implied upside: 18.96%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
13. Activision Blizzard
- source
- Reuters/Sam Mircovich
Ticker: ATVI
Industry: Video games
Price: $46.92
Price target: $56
Implied upside: 19.35%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
12. Microsoft
- source
- Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Ticker: MSFT
Industry: Technology
Price: $133.44
Price target: $160
Implied upside: 19.90%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
11. Tempur Sealy International
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: TPX
Industry: Mattresses
Price: $75.57
Price target: $93
Implied upside: 23.06%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
10. Wix.com
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Ticker: WIX
Industry: Web development
Price: $142.91
Price target: $180
Implied upside: 25.95%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
9. Pegasystems
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: PEGA
Industry: Software
Price: $69.51
Price target: $90
Implied upside: 29.48%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
8. Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ticker: RCL
Industry: Cruise line
Price: $106.73
Price target: $140
Implied upside: 31.17%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
7. PayPal
- source
- Thomas White/Reuters
Ticker: PYPL
Industry: Payments
Price: $104.75
Price target: $140
Implied upside: 33.65%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
6. Salesforce
Ticker: CRM
Industry: Software
Price: $142.43
Price target: $192
Implied upside: 34.80%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
5. Electronic Arts
Ticker: EA
Industry: Video games
Price: $89.85
Price target: $122
Implied upside: 35.78%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
4. Advance Auto Parts
Ticker: AAP
Industry: Auto-parts
Price: $143.97
Price target: $200
Implied upside: 38.92%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
3. New Relic
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: NEWR
Industry: Software
Price: $82.91
Price target: $124
Implied upside: 49.56%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
2. The Children’s Place
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: PLCE
Industry: Retail
Price: $86.53
Price target: $130
Implied upside: 50.24%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research
1. Foot Locker
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: FL
Industry: Retail
Price: $39.48
Price target: $64
Implied upside: 62.11%
Source: Wedbush Equity Research