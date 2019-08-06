These 16 stocks are set to crush the market in August

source Reuters

Wedbush Securities published an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features the firm’s top stock picks for the month of August.

The firm’s analysts picked their favorite stocks across the industries they cover, including software, technology, retail, and financial services, among other sectors.

Here are 16 stocks poised to outperform the market in August, according to Wedbush.

Visit the Markets Insider page for more stories.

Wedbush Securities recently released an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features a collection of the firm’s top stock picks for the month of August.

Wedbush analysts selected their favorite stocks within their coverage areas, and the list features companies across the software, technology, retail, and financial-services industries.

Each pick is accompanied by a price target from the firm’s analysts, and Markets Insider calculated an implied upside using that data. That represents the potential return from the current share prices to the forecasted price targets in the report.

Here are 16 companies that could dominate the market in August, according to Wedbush. They’re listed in increasing order of expected upside from current levels.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

16. Fidelity National Information Services

caption FIS stock source Markets Insider

Ticker: FIS

Industry: Financial Services

Price: $129.70

Price target: $140

Implied upside: 7.94%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

15. Ares Capital Corp

caption ARCC stock source Markets Insider

Ticker: ARCC

Industry: Financial Services

Price: $18.27

Price target: $20

Implied upside: 9.47%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

14. Fifth Third Bancorp

Ticker: FITB

Industry: Banking

Price: $26.90

Price target: $32

Implied upside: 18.96%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

13. Activision Blizzard

source Reuters/Sam Mircovich

Ticker: ATVI

Industry: Video games

Price: $46.92

Price target: $56

Implied upside: 19.35%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

12. Microsoft

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT

Industry: Technology

Price: $133.44

Price target: $160

Implied upside: 19.90%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

11. Tempur Sealy International

source Markets Insider

Ticker: TPX

Industry: Mattresses

Price: $75.57

Price target: $93

Implied upside: 23.06%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

10. Wix.com

source Thomson Reuters

Ticker: WIX

Industry: Web development

Price: $142.91

Price target: $180

Implied upside: 25.95%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

9. Pegasystems

source Markets Insider

Ticker: PEGA

Industry: Software

Price: $69.51

Price target: $90

Implied upside: 29.48%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

8. Royal Caribbean Cruises

Ticker: RCL

Industry: Cruise line

Price: $106.73

Price target: $140

Implied upside: 31.17%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

7. PayPal

source Thomas White/Reuters

Ticker: PYPL

Industry: Payments

Price: $104.75

Price target: $140

Implied upside: 33.65%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

6. Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Industry: Software

Price: $142.43

Price target: $192

Implied upside: 34.80%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

5. Electronic Arts

Ticker: EA

Industry: Video games

Price: $89.85

Price target: $122

Implied upside: 35.78%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

4. Advance Auto Parts

Ticker: AAP

Industry: Auto-parts

Price: $143.97

Price target: $200

Implied upside: 38.92%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

3. New Relic

source Markets Insider

Ticker: NEWR

Industry: Software

Price: $82.91

Price target: $124

Implied upside: 49.56%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

2. The Children’s Place

caption PLCE stock source Markets Insider

Ticker: PLCE

Industry: Retail

Price: $86.53

Price target: $130

Implied upside: 50.24%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research

1. Foot Locker

source Reuters

Ticker: FL

Industry: Retail

Price: $39.48

Price target: $64

Implied upside: 62.11%

Source: Wedbush Equity Research