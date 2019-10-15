17-year-old among four arrested over ‘SG Nasi Lemak’ group, which circulated lewd photos of women without their consent

The group has been set up for more than a year, and had over 44,000 members at its peak. Business Insider

At first glance, one might think that the “SG Nasi Lemak” Telegram chat group is for Nasi Lemak enthusiasts. But the truth is much darker than that.

The chat group on messaging app Telegram has since been discontinued but while active, it featured lewd photos and videos involving Singaporean girls and women, taken and shared without their consent.

The chat group was brought to wider public attention when Twitter user Darcel Anastasia condemned the group on Sept 30 after finding out that a photo of her had been shared without her knowledge.

Public personalities Dee Kosh and Sezairi had previously also called out the group on their own social media accounts.

Sg Nasi Lemak. Lol. Could you pick a better name? Sick. Porn not enough meh? What else do you want? Insatiable eh men. Seriously. Offense fully intended. Some men are pigs. — Dee Kosh (@TheDeeKosh) September 30, 2019

Is there something inherently wrong with the way we’re raising our boys? 🤔 https://t.co/5tjnaZtfaB — SEZAIRI (@sezairi) September 30, 2019

According to The Straits Times, police started investigating the chat group on October 4 after reports were lodged by some of the victims.

The group had been set up for more than a year, and screenshots showed that it had more than 44,000 members at its peak, The Straits Times reported, citing Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, some users had paid S$30 (USD$21.9) as an “entry fee” to be added to the group.

Four, including two teens, arrested

Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 15) morning that several reports against the chat group were made between March 15 and October 3.

Four suspects, of whom the youngest is just 17, were subsequently identified and arrested at various locations on Monday.

According to the official police statement, two men, aged 26 and 37, are believed to be administrators of the chat group. While two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, had distributed obscene materials.

More than 10 electronic devices – including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones – were seized as case exhibits.

The suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit distributions of obscene materials under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code. If convicted, each of them could be jailed up to three months, or fined, or both.

Drugs, cigarettes and vaping devices may have been sold in group

But obscene materials may not have bee the only illegal activities carried out on the chat group.

One Twitter user, sajidvhhh, claims that the group’s members had also used it to sell cigarettes and vaping devices, as well as sexual-enhancement drugs.

In its report, AsiaOne said that the group was also used by independent sex workers to advertise their services.

Telegram ensures anonymity, a unique selling point of the platform, as phone numbers need not be visible. Instead, users in the chat group can choose to be identified only by their handles and pseudonyms.

The police has since advised members of the public to not solicit any lewd websites or join such online platforms and illicit chat groups.

