A second tourist was injured by a bison at a state park in less than a week

caption A bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A 17-year-old visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota was attacked by a bison, making them the second tourist to be inured by the animal in the US in a week.

The tourist visiting from Colorado, whose identity has not been released, was walking on a trail near a herd of bison and at one point walked in between a pair of bulls, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.

The park visitor was struck from behind by one of the bulls, the animal gored the person’s right thigh, and sent them soaring through the air.

Billings County Emergency Medical Services along with Park Rangers responded at the scene, and the 17-year-old was transported via helicopter for further care.

The NPS warned that bulls can become aggressive during rutting season, which takes place from mid-July through August.

A teen visiting a national park in North Dakota was injured by a bison on Saturday.

According to the National Parks Service, the 17-year-old from Colorado, whose identity has not been released because they are a minor, was visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Just before the tourist encountered the herd of bison, two had been fighting. The animals were position on either side of the trail when the tourist walked past them. A bull charged from behind, striking the 17-year-old. Upon impact, the animal gored the teen’s right thigh and sent them soaring 6-feet into the air, according to the NPS press release.

Billings County Emergency Medical Services, along with Park Rangers, responded to the incident, and the 17-year-old was transported to a hospital in Bismarck by helicopter for further care. According to the news release, the teen is in stable condition.

In the press release, the NPS also issued a reminder about the dangers wildlife can pose.

“Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild,” the statement said. “They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. “

The NPS warned that bulls can become aggressive during mating season, which takes place from mid-July through August. The statement advises that visitors stay 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, deer, and horses.

This is the second time a tourist has been attacked by a bison in the US in less than a week. A bull bison tossed a 9-year-old girl in the air when it charged a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park on July 22.

Last year a California woman also visiting Yellow Stone was gored by a bull bison after visitors got too close to the animal.