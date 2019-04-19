An 18-foot-long snake escaped captivity and climbed onto a roof, scaring neighbors

caption Yes, that is a snake. source Latonda Harvey/Facebook

An 18-foot-long python got loose in Detroit on Thursday.

People were scared.

The snake is an 8-year-old python named Juliet, by the way.

Her owner, 25-year-old Devin Jones-White, got her off the roof. He believes she got out of her cage.

He has a snake because he wants to open a zoo.

Let’s get some key details out of the way: That snake is a python, her name is Juliet, and she had escaped her home in Detroit and ended up on a neighbor’s roof, giving everyone quite the spook, as the Washington Post reported.

“She’s about 18 feet long, 18-plus feet, so I can understand people worried about seeing a big snake sitting on top of a garage like that,” Devin Jones-White, the snake’s owner told ABC-affiliated WXYZ.

Worried was maybe an understatement, as the unusual sight drew a large neighborhood crowd. In a 14-minute Facebook video of the snake on the roof, tensions sounded high.

“Oh my God!” Latonda Harvey, a neighbor who shared the video on Facebook. “It’s moving and it’s huge!”

Yikes!

Eventually, police arrived on the scene to get to the bottom of things. And finally, Jones-White arrived, to retrieve his pet, as he was worried someone might do harm onto Juliet.

“It was my fault that she did get out,” Jones-White said. “I didn’t put the lock on probably. But I was able to get here and get her back to her cage quick.”

According to the Washington Post, Jones-White has owned the 8-year-old snake for about five years and adopted her from an elderly couple.

But all this begs the question: What is a large python doing in Detroit? Well, according to The Post, the 25-year-old plans to open a zoo within city limits. In the meantime, he keeps the snake in his home and he told WXYZ that he feeds her thawed out dead rabbits.

Jones-White is glad to have his snake back, but he was dismayed at the commotion it all caused – specifically because he suspects people were throwing rocks at Juliet. He believes that Juliet slithered up onto the roof because she was frightened by the sound of a dog barking and wanted to get far away from the perceived danger.

“I can understand people’s worry of seeing a big snake on top of a garage but she’s not going to do anything to a person. She’s been raised around people since she was a baby,” he told Fox 2. “She’s 8-years-old, she’s never harmed anyone.”