18 small homes you won’t believe cost $1 million

caption While these homes are small, the price tags are not. source Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hughes, Bulldog Realtors/Luke Gibson Photography

Places including the San Francisco Bay Area and Nantucket in Massachusetts have some seriously expensive real estate.

The high demand for homes in some US cities means even small properties can cost well over a million dollars.

One 636-square-foot home in Palo Alto, California, is currently on the market for more than $1.6 million.

Sunny, beachfront properties in California, high-rise apartments in New York City, and minimalist homes in Chicago will all cost you a pretty penny, no matter their size.

In some of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, homes as small as 600 square feet can sell for more than $1 million. The cost goes beyond the house itself: Residents are paying for location, proximity to good schools, and access to public transportation, among other factors.

Here are 18 small homes that cost $1 million.

San Francisco is notorious for expensive real estate, especially the Victorian-inspired homes that line the streets.

caption A two-bedroom home in San Francisco. source Courtesy of Par Hanji, Compass San Francisco Bay Area

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of San Francisco is 1,069 square feet. It sold for $1,400,000 this past August.

This more sleek design is becoming increasingly popular in San Francisco.

caption The big windows allow the resident to overlook Silicon Valley. source Photo courtesy of Ernie Sexton, Sexton Group Real Estate

Slightly larger than the Victorian-inspired condo, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 1,160 square feet and is on the market for $1,095,000.

This boxy home has a high price tag.

caption The home has a long driveway and a one-car garage. source Photo courtesy of Kira Mead, Real SF Properties

Right in the heart of the Mission, this two-bedroom, one bathroom home is just blocks from the bus lines and tech shuttles, leading to an asking price of $1,300,000.

Palo Alto, California, provides a completely different architectural look — and even more expensive real estate.

caption The homeowner will need to get creative with parking. source Photo courtesy of Susan Shuxian Hu, Intero

This eclectic two-bedroom, two-bathroom renovated home is only 960 square feet and on the market for $1,880,000.

A more modern, sleek take on the design can be found in San Jose, California.

caption A home in San Jose. source Photo courtesy of Garrett Alhadeff

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom Spanish-style bungalow in San Jose, California, is just 848 square feet, but it is on sale for $958,000. The price tag feels like a bargain compared to some of the other real estate in neighboring cities.

Two miles down the road is a very similar home for a higher price tag.

caption The large front lawn adds to the estate value. source Photo courtesy of Aubrie Avina, Keller Williams Realtor

Another two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow, this home is 997 square feet and on sale for $948,888.

This Spanish-style bungalow in Culver City, California, is smaller still.

caption It is newly renovated with a sleek kitchen. source Photo courtesy of Corey Weiss/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Located in Culver City, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is only 661 square feet but is on the market for $1,095,000.

Meanwhile, in Santa Cruz, you could live in a pink cottage by the beach for $1.1 million.

caption The white picket fence is the perfect touch. source Photo courtesy of John Ribera, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Close to the beach and world-class surfing, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom bright pink cottage is 871 square feet and on sale for $1,125,000.

Or cozy up in a home with light blue siding in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

caption Located in the heart of Cambridge. source Photo courtesy of Max Dublin/Sotheby’s

Tucked away from the main streets, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home is blocks away from easy transport links and on sale for $998,000.

Then vacation nearby in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for a similar price.

caption A sunny cottage in Nantucket. source Photo courtesy of Chandra Miller/Sotheby’s

This 679-square-foot cottage is everyone’s dream summer home. It is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cozy space on the market for $1,395,000.

Or opt for a sleek, minimalist apartment in Chicago, Illinois.

caption The apartment has 10-foot-high ceilings. source Photo courtesy of Sherri Hoke/Sotheby’s

While the apartment appears small on the outside, it is actually a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with 10-foot ceilings. It is on the market for $1,199,000.

Or a classic single-family home in Venice, California.

caption You can enjoy your coffee on the front porch every morning. source Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hughes, Bulldog Realtors/Luke Gibson Photography

Located in one of the best residential areas of Venice, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow is 742 square feet and on the market for $1,595,000.

This quaint home in San Jose, California, is bigger and cheaper than most of the other real estate in the area.

caption The craftsman-style home is newly updated. source Photo courtesy of Katie Groth, Keller Williams Realty

Although small on the outside, this home fits three-bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is 1,168 square feet and on the market for $899,000.

Nearby and similar in size, this San Jose home is much more expensive.

caption It has a big driveway and garage. source Photo courtesy of Ana Pace, Coldwell Banker Homes

Also three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this 1,202-square-foot home is on the market for $1,265,000.

For an even steeper price is this light blue cottage in Fredericksburg, Texas, that comes with a money-making opportunity.

caption The property comes with 98 storage units. source Photo courtesy of Shelton Neffendorf, Keller Williams

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, light blue cottage in Fredericksburg is 996 square feet and on the market for $1,499,000. The property actually comes with 98 storage units.

If you want to be close to the water, this single-family home in Cayucos, California, could be perfect.

caption A home in Cayucos. source Photo courtesy of Dale Kaiser/Dale Kaiser Real Estate

Right by the coast, this 846-square-foot single-family home is on the market for $1,050,000.

In the heart of Los Angeles, this home is a renovator’s dream.

caption It sits right next to a modern home. source Photo courtesy of Jonathan Montenegro/Rodeo Realty

Anyone who loves renovating should keep their eye on this home, which is 731 square feet and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is on the market for $1,200,000.

The smallest and second most expensive home is in the hills of Palo Alto, California.

caption How can you not fall in love with this home? source Photo courtesy of Juliana Lee, JLee Realty

In Palo Alto, California, is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 636-square-foot charming little cottage.

But its price tag isn’t quite so small. It’ll cost you $1,650,000.