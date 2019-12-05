18 photos show Trump’s disastrous NATO summit, where he was left isolated and embarrassed by his closest allies

caption President Donald Trump leaves Downing Street after attending a reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. source Reuters

Donald Trump cut short his visit to the UK for the NATO summit after a series of humiliating incidents.

The U.S. president’s hurried exit came after he appeared to be mocked by a group of world leaders, was admonished by French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to be photographed with him.

The dramatic events seemed to be getting to the president as he was seen sulking throughout the event.

His hurried exit came after he called Canadian president Justin Trudeau “two-faced” following the publication of a video of world leaders which appeared to show them mocking him behind his back.

But it didn’t stop there, Trump was also openly questioned by French President Emmanuel Macron on his comments about ISIS fighters, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to be photographed with him, fearing that it would taint his image among voters before the December 12th general election in the UK.

Here are 18 photos showing Trump’s humiliation and upset over the two-day summit.

Trump and his wife Melania arrived at London Stansted Airport on Monday ahead of the 70th NATO summit held in Watford, UK. Trump was triumphant, claiming credit for increased budget contributions from many NATO member states.

However, his disastrous two days kicked off right from the outset as Trump called comments from French President Emmanuel Macron about the “brain death” of NATO “nasty” and “very insulting.”

Macron’s comments were made in reference to the military incursion of northern Syria by Turkey, another NATO ally.

Later in a one-on-one press conference, Trump tried to act diplomatically by saying France and the US had “done a lot of good things together,” however Macron publicly fact-checked Trump on claims he made about ISIS.

In what appeared to be a jab at Trump, Macron said the “No.1 priority, because it’s not yet finished, is to get rid of ISIS and these terrorist groups,” adding: “It’s not yet done. I’m sorry to say that.”

Macron also questioned Trump on his assertion that foreign fighters in ISIS were predominantly from Europe.

“Let’s be serious. The very large numbers of fighters you have on the ground are coming from Syria, from Iraq and the region,” said Macron.

Reports then emerged that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was actively avoiding being photographed with Trump, and decided not to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the US president, fearing that it could hinder his party’s chances in next week’s general election in the UK.

On Tuesday evening a reception was held at Buckingham Palace for the world leaders attending the summit, hosted by the Queen.

A video from the event which later went viral appeared to show several world leaders including Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Macron and Britain’s Princess Anne mocking Trump behind his back.

source Twitter/Power&Politics

In the video, Trudeau appears to make fun of Trump’s press conference earlier that morning in which he attacked Macron for his ‘brain dead’ comments regarding NATO saying: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.

Trudeau appeared very animated during the conference and prompted laughs from the other world leaders in response to his comments.

source Reuters Connect

As Trump was pictured leaving the event the video garnered media attention and went viral, causing embarrassment for the president and raising suggestions that other world leaders do not take him seriously.

Trudeau reportedly cleared the air Wednesday morning in a meeting with Trump where he offered “context” to the jokes made in the video, but failed to offer an apology.

Apparently still upset by the incident, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” later on Wednesday in a press conference.

In his own hot-mic moment, he was overheard saying: “That was funny when when I said the guy is two-faced,” according to White House reporters.

Trump then announced he would cancel a press conference scheduled that day and head straight back to Washington after finishing his meetings.

“We’ll go directly back. I think we’ve done plenty of press conferences—unless you’re demanding a press conference, we’ll do one — but I think we’ve had plenty of questions,” he said.

The comments were made during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Photographs of the president looking down and apparently sulking appear to show he was humiliated by the events of the summit, and may have prompted his early departure.

Leaders such as Trudeau, Johnson, and Macron have all previously had positive and friendly diplomatic relations with the President.

An analysis by Business Insider’s Alexandra Ma argued that the events of the summit and the leaders behaviour shows the world may no longer be taking Trump seriously.