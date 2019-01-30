18 tons of chicken nuggets have been recalled from stores across the US after people found rubber in them

caption Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets, which were recalled by Tyson and the FSIS on January 29, 2019. source Tyson

18 tons of breaded chicken nuggets are being recalled by Tyson Foods after shoppers found rubber in several store-bought packs.

The US Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Monday, and warned that eating them could have serious health consequences.

The exact product is Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. The affected batch has a use-by date of November 26, 2019, and was on sale across the US.

According to Business Insider’s calculations, 18 tons of the product equates to around 940,000 individual nuggets.

Tyson’s website says: “In life, as in chicken, it’s always better when you just keep it real. No filler. No nonsense. Just stick to the good stuff. The 100% real stuff.”

18 tons of chicken nuggets have been recalled from grocery stores across the US, after shoppers found rubber inside them.

In several cases, consumers found “extraneous material” specifically “rubber” in packets of Tyson brand panko chicken nuggets, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on Monday.

The specific product affected is the five-pound packet of Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets, with a use-by date of November 26, 2019, case code of 3308SDL03, and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59, the FSIS said.

caption Tyson ships food all over the US. Pictured are its chicken breasts. source Thomson Reuters

The 18 tons of the product equates to approximately 940,000 individual chicken nuggets, according to calculations by Business Insider.

So far there haven’t been any reports of adverse or serious reactions to eating the contaminated nuggets, the FSIS said.

Tyson, founded in 1935, is owned by Tyson Foods Inc. and is based in Springdale, Arkansas.

It ships food all over the US. The FSIS confirmed that the affected batches of nuggets were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

caption A stock photo of chicken nuggets. A banner on Tyson’s website says: “In life, as in chicken, it’s always better when you just keep it real. No filler. No nonsense. Just stick to the good stuff. The 100% real stuff. The simple things that make life, and chicken, great.” source Hollis Johnson

The FSIS have labeled the case “Class I”, which it defines as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The FSIS also said they were worried people may have put them in the freezer, so may not have the warnings in mind when they eventually come to eat them.

A banner on Tyson’s website says: “In life, as in chicken, it’s always better when you just keep it real. No filler. No nonsense. Just stick to the good stuff. The 100% real stuff. The simple things that make life, and chicken, great.”

Business Insider has contacted Tyson for comment, and is awaiting a response.