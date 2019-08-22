An 18th-century castle linked to the beheaded Mary, Queen of Scots has its own tavern and a cinema — and it’s on the market for $9.7 million. Here’s what the renovated property looks like.

caption Seton Castle in East Lothian, Scotland. source Courtesy of Savills

Seton Castle in East Lothian, Scotland, is on the market for £8 million (about $9.7 million).

It was built in 1798 by famous Scottish architect Robert Adam using the stone from a palace that would host Mary, Queen of Scots, according to the listing website Savills.

It was sold and renovated in the early 2000s but still features original touches that date back centuries, according to Bloomberg.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For a little less than $10 million, you can have your very own castle in Scotland.

Seton Castle in East Lothian, Scotland, is on the market for £8 million (about $9.7 million).

Read more: Inside one of the oldest and most expensive mansions in Charleston, which is selling for $15 million and was once owned by Abraham Lincoln’s granddaughter

The property was originally the site of Seton Palace which, according to Bloomberg, was neglected after the Jacobite rebellion. But prior to Seton Palace’s downfall, Mary, Queen of Scots – the queen of Scotland from 1542 to 1567 – was believed to have stayed there and considered it one of her favorite retreats.

Keep reading for more about the castle’s background and to take a look inside.

Seton Castle is located in East Lothian, a historic county in southeastern Scotland. It’s around a 25 minute drive east of Edinburgh, the country’s capital.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps, Britannica

Seton Castle was originally the site of Seton Palace which, according to Bloomberg, fell to ruins after the Jacobite rebellion.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Bloomberg

But prior to Seton Palace’s downfall, Mary, Queen of Scots — the queen of Scotland from 1542 to 1567 — was believed to have stayed there.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Bloomberg

In 1798, famous Scottish architect Robert Adam used the stone from Seton Palace to build a new house for Alexander MacKenzie, who bought the decrepit former palace in the late 1700s and hired Adam to repurpose it.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills, Bloomberg

According to the listing website, the new Seton Castle was Adam’s final project in Scotland.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

For over 200 years, Seton Castle was owned by the aristocratic Wemyss family, who acquired it after MacKenzie died.

caption A living area. source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills, Bloomberg

It was finally sold to a developer in 2003, at which point it was renovated.

caption The kitchen area. source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

Then, in 2007, it was sold to its current owner, tech entrepreneur Stephen Leach, for £5 million — roughly $10 million at the time.

caption A living area. source Courtesy of Savills

“We are privileged to have had a very special time at Seton, it’s a truly magnificent place to live, entertain and to bring up a family,” Leach told the BBC. “Even after 12 years there, it still takes our breath away to drive into the courtyard and remember we are retracing the steps of Mary Queen of Scots. As our children get older, we find ourselves spending more time at our homes overseas and therefore it’s time to hand over the keys for the next chapter of Seton.”

Source: Forbes

In total, the estate spans 13.4 acres. Along with the main seven-bedroom castle, the property also includes an additional two three-bedroom houses — The Darnley and The Bothwell cottages — and a “hideaway” suite atop a spiral staircase.

caption A bedroom. source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

The interior of the castle pays tribute to its historic past. According to Bloomberg, many parts of the home still feature original touches, including fireplaces, doors, and leaded glass window panes.

caption A bathroom. source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Bloomberg

Even the silk walls in the dining room date back centuries.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Bloomberg

The property’s more modern amenities include a gym, a playroom, a bar designed to look like a traditional Scottish tavern, a cinema, and a stable.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

The castle also includes a billiards room …

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

… and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

There’s even a helipad.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills

Seton Castle is currently on the market for $9.7 million.

source Courtesy of Savills

Source: Savills