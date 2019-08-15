Uber’s IPO was the biggest of 2019. Here are the 19 firms that have bought the most shares since.

- Uber’s highly-anticipated initial public offering in May still reigns as the largest IPO of 2019.
- Uber’s IPO was talked about for years, and public-market investors were excited by the prospect of buying into the ride-hailing company.
- Now that Uber’s been public for more three months, hedge funds and asset managers have started piling into the company’s stock.
- Here are the 19 firms that have bought the most shares since Uber went public in May.
Uber still holds the crown for the largest initial public offering of 2019, and ever since the ride-hailing company went public in May, hedge funds and asset managers have been snapping up the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors are required to disclose investments in public companies four times a year, at the end of each quarter. Uber’s IPO took place in May, and many of those disclosures for the second quarter were released on Thursday and include positions in public companies as of June 30.
Despite the support from institutional investors, Uber’s stock price has fallen more than 20% since its IPO. Some investors and analysts have expressed concerns about Uber’s path to profitability, and the company’s stock price dropped to an all-time low last week after the company reported a $5 billion loss in the second quarter.
Here are the 19 firms that have purchased the most shares of Uber since the company went public, ranked in increasing order of shares purchased:
19. Tiger Global Management
Shares purchased: 6,664,323
Ownership percentage: 0.39%
Market value: $309 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
18. Janus Henderson Group
Shares purchased: 6,888,590
Ownership percentage: 0.41%
Market value: $319 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
17. Jennison Associates
Shares purchased: 6,953,868
Ownership percentage: 0.41%
Market value: $323 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
16. Citadel Advisors
Shares purchased: 7,077,910
Ownership percentage: 0.42%
Market value: $328 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
15. General Atlantic
Shares purchased: 7,203,405
Ownership percentage: 0.42%
Market value: $334 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
14. Glade Brook Capital Partners
Shares purchased: 7,798,981
Ownership percentage: 0.46%
Market value: $362 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
13. Clearbridge Investments
Shares purchased: 7,804,504
Ownership percentage: 0.46%
Market value: $362 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
12. Vanguard
Shares purchased: 9,848,894
Ownership percentage: 0.58%
Market value: $457 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
11. Coatue Management
Shares purchased: 10,459,110
Ownership percentage: 0.62%
Market value: $485 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
10. Wellington Management Group
Shares purchased: 10,889,411
Ownership percentage: 0.64%
Market value: $505 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
9. Viking Global Investors
Shares purchased: 13,368,682
Ownership percentage: 0.79%
Market value: $620 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
9. Capital World Investors
Shares purchased: 14,624,294
Ownership percentage: 0.86%
Market value: $671 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
8. Hillhouse Capital Management
Shares purchased: 15,035,487
Ownership percentage: 0.88%
Market value: $697 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
7. Iconiq Capital
Shares purchased: 15,896,939
Ownership percentage: 0.94%
Market value: $737 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
6. Morgan Stanley
Shares purchased: 20,700,032
Ownership percentage: 1.22%
Market value: $960 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
5. Dragoneer Investment Group
Shares purchased: 21,260,206
Ownership percentage: 1.25%
Market value: $986 million
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
4. BlackRock
Shares purchased: 22,011,077
Ownership percentage: 1.29%
Market value: $1 billion
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
3. Fidelity Management & Research
Shares purchased: 26,864,261
Ownership percentage: 1.58%
Market value: $1.1 billion
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
2. TPG Group
Shares purchased: 36,446,926
Ownership percentage: 2.14%
Market value: $1.7 billion
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg
1. Goldman Sachs
Shares purchased: 70,291,715
Ownership percentage: 4.13%
Market value: $3.3 billion
Source: WhaleWisdom/Bloomberg