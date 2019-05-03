19 people who have gone through the revolving door between Fox News and the Trump administration

President Donald Trump has an incredibly close relationship with Fox News and certain Fox hosts.

Since Trump took office, his administration has also hired over a dozen current and former Fox News executives and contributors to serve in a wide range of roles.

Here are 19 people who have worked both for Fox News and have severed in Trump’s administration.

President Donald Trump has a well-documented love of Fox News, known to spend hours watching (and sometimes live-tweeting) Fox programming and even calling his favorite Fox hosts, like Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs, for advice.

Since Trump took office, his administration has also hired over a dozen current and former Fox News reporters and contributors to serve in both high-level cabinet and deputy chief of staff posts, as ambassadors, and in communications roles at federal agencies, according to an analysis by Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at the liberal media watchdog Media Matters.

And some former administration officials – including Trump’s trusted former communications director Hope Hicks – have left the White House to work at Fox.

Trump’s cozy relationship with the network has created a well-oiled revolving door between Fox and the Trump administration.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is currently a senior public relations executive at Fox.

Former Trump Deputy campaign manager David Bossie is an on-air analyst at Fox.

Trump’s former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan became a Fox News contributor in June 2018.

For eight months, former Fox News executive Bill Shine worked as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications. He left the White House in March to join the Trump reelection campaign.

caption White House Communication Director Bill Shine. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauret was a co-anchor of “Fox & Friends” before joining the Trump administration.

Sebastian Gorka went from being a Fox News contributor to briefly holding a position in the White House from January to August of 2017, going back to Fox, and leaving Fox again in 2019 to join the Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

caption Sebastian Gorka. source REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Trump’s Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has served as both a Fox News contributor and a board member of News Corporation, Fox’s parent company.

Trump hired John Bolton — a former US ambassador to the UN and long-time Fox contributor — as his National Security Advisor in the spring of 2018.

caption US National Security Adviser John Bolton. source Thomson Reuters

White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp also served as a Fox analyst before joining the administration.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also briefly served as a Fox Analyst before his 2016 presidential bid.

Former US Senator Scott Brown also served as an on-air analyst before Trump appointed him as Ambassador to New Zealand.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell also worked as a Fox contributor.

Another ambassador, Georgette Mosbacher, was a Fox contributor before being confirmed as the US ambassador to Poland in early 2018.

caption US ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher. source Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci, who spent an infamous 10 days as White House communications director, was previously a Fox Business analyst and hosted “Wall Street Week” on the network.

caption Anthony Scaramucci. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

K.T. MacFarland went from being a Fox national security contributor to briefly working in the White House under former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. She has since left the Trump administration, and still occasionally appears on Fox Business.

Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh worked as a GOP strategist and a Fox News contributor before joining the administration.

Former Fox journalist Lea Gabrielle currently serves as the State Department’s special envoy for the Global Engagement Center, which seeks to combat disinformation around the world.

caption Lea Gabrielle. source Wikipedia creative commons.

Morgan Ortagus, who appeared on Fox as a contributor after working on counterterrorism and international development issues under the Bush and Obama administrations, replaced Nauret as State Department spokeswoman in April 2019.

Former Fox production assistant Joh McEntee worked as Trump’s body man during the campaign and the first year of his administration, but was reportedly fired in May 2018 after the Department of Homeland Security raised concerns about his gambling habits.

caption President Trump’s personal aide John McEntee (L) and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller (R). source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

