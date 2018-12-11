A 19-year-old claims that his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend intentionally burned him with a hair straightener

caption Burn it all. source Stanislav71/Shutterstock

A 19-year-old man recently told police that his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend repeatedly burned his scalp with a hair straightener, per the Herald & Review.

The woman says she did not burn him on purpose.

She said it was a misunderstanding – she thought he was referring to an STD.

Police did not file charges.

A 19-year-old man from Peoria, Illinois, recently went to local police with a complaint that his ex-girlfriend had repeatedly burned his scalp with a hair straightener, the Herald & Review reported.

The man said that after a recent breakup, his 55-year-old ex-girlfriend came over his apartment to straighten his hair, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper.

The 19-year-old claims that the 55-year-old started to talk about her new partner while straightening his hair, according to the outlet. When he told her he did not care that she had started seeing someone new, the woman burned his scalp with the styling device, he claimed, per the police report obtained by the Herald & Review.

The 19-year-old reportedly told police that he believed that she burned him on purpose.

But the woman says that’s not the case. The 55-year-old said she did not intentionally harm her ex with a hair straightener, although she may have “burned” him in a different away, per the police report.

“[The woman] showed me a bottle of medicine that she is taking,” an officer wrote of the incident. “I then explained to [her] that [the ex-boyfriend] indicated she had burned his scalp with a straightener. [She] thought [the ex-boyfriend] was stating she had given him an STD.”

According to the Herald & Review, no charges were filed.

The Peoria Police Department did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

