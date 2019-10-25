19-year-old Sarawak swimmer Ayrton Lim found dead at home

Ayrton Lim, 19, was found unconscious by his mother. Instagram/@arton_holt

A 19-year-old state swimmer from Sarawak has been found dead in his family home at Tabuan Laru.

According to Bernama, Ayrton Lim was found unconscious by his mother at about 12.30pm on Thursday (Oct 24).

“According to his mother, he had been in a state of depression the past three days,” Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani was quoted as saying.

The cause of death has not been revealed, and police have classified it as sudden death.

Lim, who previously represented the state at the Malaysia Games, had recently returned from training in Singapore, the report said.

English language news site Borneo Post Online quoted Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak’s president as saying that it was “a very, very sad day for Sarawak swimming“.

“It is a very sad loss of a young life with the whole world in from of him,” Dato Wee Hong Seng reportedly said.

According to Borneo Post, Lim specialised in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

The website also reported that Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (Kotas) president Alice Kwon described Lim as a “talented swimmer and good boy”.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or in emotional distress, you can call Befrienders Malaysia for confidential emotional support at 603-79568145.

If you live in Singapore, you can call SOS’ 24-hour hotline on 1800-221-4444.

