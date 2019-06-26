Vintage photos of people’s homes from the ’60s that still look modern today

caption We found 10 photos of homes from the 1960s that have brilliantly stood the test of time. source Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Just like trends in the fashion world, interior design fads come and go with time.

We compiled photos of homes from the 1960s, one of the most distinctive decades for style over the last century, that have stood the test of time.

Many minimalist living rooms and kitchens from the 1960s look like they could fit into homes now.

Glass-paneled, contemporary houses and backlit bedrooms could still be considered modern by today’s standards.

And while we have collectively decided to leave some popular design choices in the decade they came from, other trends have proven they can withstand the changing tides of style. And some have cycled back into fashion after years of obsolescence.

We compiled photos of design trends found in homes from the 1960s – one of the most distinctive decades for style over the last century – that would still work today.

Aside from the lighting fixture and the checkered curtain, this living room might not look as though it was designed in 1961.

caption The modern living room was featured at the 1961 Ideal Home Exhibition at Olympia in London in March 1961. source Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

The couches, coffee table, side table, throw pillows, and wall art would not look out of place in many homes today.

This open-concept kitchen from 1963 has many features that parallel those found in modern kitchens.

caption A kitchen from 1963. source William Grigsby/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Still, there have been some obvious technological advancements since this photo was taken.

Sure, the rocking chair, swivel lounge chair, and typewriter may be a bit outdated, but the rest of this 1967 living room stands the test of time.

caption This living room was in an English home in Henley on Thames, Berkshire. source Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

The English home in Henley on Thames, Berkshire, has open, mismatched shelving and multiple houseplants.

Architect Philip Johnson designed his own home in New Canaan, Connecticut.

caption Johnson photographed in front of his glass-paneled home in 1966. source David McLane/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The house would undoubtedly still qualify as modern despite the fact that it was built in the 1960s.

And the interior of Johnson’s home is no less striking or contemporary.

caption The bedroom in Johnson’s Connecticut home. source David McLane/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The entire home is one 56 by 32-foot rectangle with an extremely minimalist feel.

The kitchen from Disneyland’s “House of the Future,” which was on display from 1957 to 1967, still looks fairly modern by today’s standards.

caption Disneyland’s “House of the Future” in Anaheim, California. source Ralph Crane/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The kitchen concept was created by MIT architects.

The airy, elegant living space in this 1965 home would not look out of place in a luxury home some 55 years later.

caption Lawrence Buttenwiesers’ fortress-like house on Long Island Sound, designed by architect Ulrich Franzen. source John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

The fortress-style mansion was located on the Long Island Sound and designed by architect Ulrich Franze.

And this bedroom was created by lighting designer John Harris in 1960.

caption Harris used translucent panels with changing fluorescent bulbs behind to create the room’s sky blue hue. source William Grigsby/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Despite being nearly 60 years old, the blue-tinted bedroom still looks futuristic.

This glass-paneled bungalow was photographed in 1961.

caption A home photographed in 1961. source Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

The home’s flowy, open floor plan is still in style some 60 years later.

This 1966 living room is in the home of Los Angeles attorney Gerald Rosen.

caption Los Angeles attorney Gerald Rosen’s home was designed by architect Craig Ellwood. source Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The sleek edges and modern finishes of the living room would not look out of place in many homes today.