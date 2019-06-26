Vintage photos of people’s homes from the ’60s that still look modern today

- source
- Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
- Just like trends in the fashion world, interior design fads come and go with time.
- We compiled photos of homes from the 1960s, one of the most distinctive decades for style over the last century, that have stood the test of time.
- Many minimalist living rooms and kitchens from the 1960s look like they could fit into homes now.
- Glass-paneled, contemporary houses and backlit bedrooms could still be considered modern by today’s standards.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Just like trends in the fashion world, interior design fads come and go with time.
And while we have collectively decided to leave some popular design choices in the decade they came from, other trends have proven they can withstand the changing tides of style. And some have cycled back into fashion after years of obsolescence.
We compiled photos of design trends found in homes from the 1960s – one of the most distinctive decades for style over the last century – that would still work today.
Aside from the lighting fixture and the checkered curtain, this living room might not look as though it was designed in 1961.
- source
- Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images
The couches, coffee table, side table, throw pillows, and wall art would not look out of place in many homes today.
This open-concept kitchen from 1963 has many features that parallel those found in modern kitchens.
- source
- William Grigsby/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Still, there have been some obvious technological advancements since this photo was taken.
Sure, the rocking chair, swivel lounge chair, and typewriter may be a bit outdated, but the rest of this 1967 living room stands the test of time.
- source
- Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images
The English home in Henley on Thames, Berkshire, has open, mismatched shelving and multiple houseplants.
Architect Philip Johnson designed his own home in New Canaan, Connecticut.
- source
- David McLane/NY Daily News via Getty Images
The house would undoubtedly still qualify as modern despite the fact that it was built in the 1960s.
And the interior of Johnson’s home is no less striking or contemporary.
- source
- David McLane/NY Daily News via Getty Images
The entire home is one 56 by 32-foot rectangle with an extremely minimalist feel.
The kitchen from Disneyland’s “House of the Future,” which was on display from 1957 to 1967, still looks fairly modern by today’s standards.
- source
- Ralph Crane/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
The kitchen concept was created by MIT architects.
The airy, elegant living space in this 1965 home would not look out of place in a luxury home some 55 years later.
- source
- John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
The fortress-style mansion was located on the Long Island Sound and designed by architect Ulrich Franze.
And this bedroom was created by lighting designer John Harris in 1960.
- source
- William Grigsby/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Despite being nearly 60 years old, the blue-tinted bedroom still looks futuristic.
This glass-paneled bungalow was photographed in 1961.
- source
- Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images
The home’s flowy, open floor plan is still in style some 60 years later.
This 1966 living room is in the home of Los Angeles attorney Gerald Rosen.
- source
- Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
The sleek edges and modern finishes of the living room would not look out of place in many homes today.
- Read more:
- 16 photos that show the worst living room design trends over the years
- You can get paid $10,000 to travel and relax by the pool at luxury hotels across the US
- Serena Williams shared photos of fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki’s stunning wedding where she was a bridesmaid
- 13 stunning photos of Arranmore, the Irish island that is looking for new residents from the US