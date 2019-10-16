A popular style of furniture from the ’70s is slated to come back in a big way in 2020

caption Caning is making a comeback in 2020. source Urban Outfitters/Anthropologie

The return of old trends to the zeitgeist applies to furniture as much as it does clothes.

For instance, interior designer and HGTV star Leanne Ford told Insider one of the design trends she’s most excited about for 2020 is caned furniture.

Caned furniture is made by weaving wood rattan together. It’s a technique that’s been used for thousands of years, but it was most recently popular in the ’70s. You’ve probably seen it in vintage chairs.

Retailers are already selling caned items, including a chair from Urban Outfitters, a cabinet from Pottery Barn, and a bed frame from Anthropologie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As with any medium, decor trends come in and out of style with time.

Seventies furniture has been making a comeback in recent months according to Etsy, with shoppers flocking to furniture covered in fringe and velvet.

You might have already noticed an increase in shag rugs and macramé wall hangings, but the next big ’70s item that’s slated to return is caned furniture.

caption Caning was most often used in chairs in its ’70s heyday. source Urban Outfitters

Caning is a style of wicker furniture often used in chairs. It refers to the process of weaving rattan together, which creates a distinct open pattern.

The style can be dated all the way back to ancient times, according to Apartment Therapy, but it was most recently popular in the 1970s.

And now it’s back again with a more modern look, as you can see from items like the Urban Outfitters’ Marte Lounge Chair shown above ($379).

Leanne Ford, an interior designer and HGTV star of “Restored By The Fords,” shared with Insider that she’s excited about the caning trend at an event for the Leesa Legend mattress. She’s an ambassador for the brand.

“It’s old and new, which is what I like about design,” Ford told Insider, speaking of caning.

The modern caning trend isn’t limited to chairs, with retailers expanding into other kinds of rattan furniture

Pottery Barn currently sells this Dolores Cane Buffet Cabinet. Although it usually retails for $1,499, at the time of writing, it’s available for a discounted price of $1,119.

caption You can use caning in armories and other storage pieces. source Pottery Barn

Anthropologie is even selling a caned bed. The Heatherfield Bed ($1,998) also features a velvet frame, so it has double the ’70s energy.

caption You can even buy a caned bed frame. source Anthropologie

Regardless of the type of furniture, the distinct pale wicker stands out and the open weave gives caned items a breezy vibe that work in every room.