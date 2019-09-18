caption The 1985 film “Clue” will be remade starring Ryan Reynolds. source Paramount Pictures

Numerous blockbusters from the 1980s are set to be remade in the coming years.

From sci-fi thrillers like “Dune” to comic strip-adaptation “Flash Gordon,” the next few years will see plenty of older movies getting a modern update.

Stars like Ryan Reynolds and Timothée Chalamet will appear in some of the remakes of beloved ’80s films.

1980s movies have gotten a second life in Hollywood in recent years, with remakes of classics like “Ghostbusters” and “It” becoming box office hits.

The ’80s remake trend shows no sign of slowing down. Iconic films from the decade like “Scarface,” “Dune,” and “Clue” are all set to be remade in the next few years.

Here are 10 1980s blockbusters that are being resurrected, whether you like it or not.

1985’s mystery classic “Clue” is being remade with Ryan Reynolds in one of the leading roles.

caption Tim Curry starred in the 1985 film “Clue.” source Paramount

Reynolds will reunite with his “Deadpool” screenwriters for the remake, which doesn’t yet have a release date. And although Reynolds’ exact role hasn’t been specified, the actor will appear in a starring role of some kind, in addition to producing it.

The original “Clue” was released in 1985, and starred Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, and Madeline Kahn.

The “Escape From New York” remake will keep elements of the original 1981 film but add in new elements.

caption Kurt Russell starred in the original “Escape From New York.” source Embassy Pictures

Kurt Russell starred in the original film, a dystopian drama that focused on a drifter tasked with saving the president of the United States after he crashes into the island of Manhattan – which has been converted into a giant maximum-security prison in the film’s near-future setting.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the reboot will “retain elements of the original [film] but bring new ideas to the table.” A release date or cast for the remake hasn’t been announced yet.

Channing Tatum will star in a gender-swapped remake of “Splash.”

caption Daryl Hannah and Tom Hanks starred in the original “Splash.” source Buena Vista Distribution

The “Magic Mike” star is set to play a merman in the upcoming reboot of the 1984 comedy. The original “Splash” starred Tom Hanks as a man who reconnects with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hanna, who saved his life when he was younger.

Tatum’s “22 Jump Street” costar Jillian Bell is also reportedly attached to the project, which doesn’t yet have a release date.

The “Masters of the Universe” remake will feature Noah Centineo as He-Man.

caption Dolph Lundgren played he-man in the original “Masters of the Universe.” source Cannon Films

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo recently confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that he’ll be playing the iconic character in an upcoming remake.

“I’m very excited, it’s quite an opportunity,” Centineo told the late-night host on “The Tonight Show” in late April.

The 1987 original was based on a series of action figures that were so popular, they spawned an animated kids show called “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” with a live-action film following shortly after.

Cult 80s movie “Flight of the Navigator” will get remade for modern audiences.

caption Joey Cramer starred in “Flight of the Navigator.” source Buena Vista Pictures

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jim Henson Company is set to produce the upcoming reboot, which will be written by Joe Henderson, showrunner for the Fox show “Lucifer.”

The original film focused on a young boy who’d been abducted by benign aliens as he tries to readjust to life on earth and also help the extraterrestrials return to their home planet.

Stephen King’s “Firestarter,” about a girl with psychic abilities, will be remade.

caption A young Drew Barrymore starred in 1984’s “Firestarter.” source Universal Pictures

“Firestarter” is the latest Stephen King novel to get a remake, following the release of “It Chapter Two” earlier this year.

The novel was adapted into a 1984 film starring a young Drew Barrymore, and focused on Barrymore’s character Charlie, a girl with “pyrokinetic” powers who’s wanted by the US government.

The “Dune” remake features a star-studded cast.

caption Kyle MacLachlan starred as Paul Atreides in the 1984 adaptation of “Dune.” source Universal Pictures

While the 1984 version of “Dune” was a masterpiece in and of itself – it featured a soundtrack from Toto, was directed by “Twin Peaks” visionary David Lynch, and starred Kyle MacLachlan, Sting, and Patrick Stewart – the new remake, set to premiere in 2020, looks equally as good.

Timothée Chalamet will star as Paul Atreides, while Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya are all in talks to appear as well.

Both films are an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, which tells the story of Paul Atreides as he attempts to maintain control of his family’s planet and overthrow an evil galactic overlord.

The remake of “Scarface” has reportedly started filming.

caption Al Pacino starred as Tony Montana in the 1983 film “Scarface.” source Universal via YouTube

Production on the remake reportedly began in fall 2018, with “Narcos” actor Diego Luna reportedly playing the lead role. ScreenRant reported that Denzel Washington was also courted for the part of Tony Montana, without any success.

While a 1932 film is technically the original, the 1983 remake, starring Al Pacino, is the more-well-known of the two.

The “Highlander” reboot will be helmed by the director of “John Wick.”

caption Christopher Lambert played an immortal Scottish warrior in the original “Highlander.”

Chad Stahelski, best known for his work on the “John Wick” franchise, told Entertainment Weekly in May that he doesn’t want to “f— up” his upcoming remake of the 1986 fantasy film.

“We love it so much, we’re trying to treat it with a lot of care,” Stahelski said.

The original film focused an immortal Scottish warrior who tries to keep an evil immortal from taking over the world and destroying humankind.

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi will helm a reboot of “Flash Gordon.”

caption Sam J. Jones starred in the 1980 film “Flash Jones.” source Universal Pictures

Waititi is set to write and helm a reboot of the 1980 cult film, although his exact role in the project remains unclear.

The original film followed a football player after he was hit by a meteorite and forced into space by a Russian scientist.