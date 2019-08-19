The most expensive car sold this year at auction is now an ultra-rare 1994 McLaren F1 which just auctioned for a record $19.8 million

caption The 1994 McLaren F1 with LM-specifications source Andrei Diomidov/RM Sotheby’s

A 1994 McLaren F1 with LM-specifications sold for $19.8 million on Saturday at the Monterey Car Auctions with RM Sotheby’s.

Another McLaren F1 – the only other one also modified by McLaren post-production to meet LM-specifications – was also auctioned with RM Sotheby’s in 2015. It went for $13.75 million.

Monterey Car Week is a time for the wealthy and their wheels, and this year’s auctions was no exception.

A 1994 McLaren F1 with LM specifications, which was estimated to auction between $21 million to $23 million, was the highest-priced car to be auctioned this year. It ended up auctioning for $19.8 million, making it both the most expensive McLaren ever sold at an auction, according to The Drive, and the most expensive car sold this year at auction.

It is one of only two F1s that were modified post-production to LM specifications. The second one, a 1998 model, was auctioned in 2015 and went for $13.75 million.

Last year’s most expensive car at the Monterey auctions was a 1962 Ferrari GTO 250 that went for a record-breaking $48.4 million dollars.

Only 64 of the 106 McLaren F1s built were road cars, according to RM Sotheby’s, the auction house in charge of the supercar. This specific build, however, includes a GTR-racing engine that gives the car its 680-horsepower, according to Robb Report. Its also what gave McLaren its multiple race wins, including the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Take a closer look at the most expensive car auctioned off at Monterey this year.

The car is one of only two examples that were modified by McLaren Special Operations to fit LM-specification after being produced. his F1 also has an unrestricted GTR-racing engine and an additional Extra-High Downforce Package. The additional work took the McLaren factory two years and included a respray, new steering wheel, modified exhaust system, and 18-inch wheels, according to Motor Authority.

The F1 GTR won the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans and three consecutive BPR Championships from 1995 to 1997. Following these wins, McLaren created the road-capable F1 LM.

The F1 has a three-seat configuration with the driver in the center position.

The other example that was retrofitted to LM specifications was auctioned in 2015 and fetched $13.75 million, according to RM Sotheby’s.

This F1 has a cream leather interior with a platinum silver exterior.

The supercar has a horsepower of 680. The car was also modified to be more aerodynamic with front fender vents and a larger rear wing.

This car received regular service and attention, including several fuel cell replacements on its 18-month schedule, and has 13,352 miles clocked on the odometer.

The 1994 McLaren F1 ‘LM-Specification’ was estimated to auctioned for up to $23 million with RM Sotheby’s on Saturday. It ended up fetching $19.8 million.