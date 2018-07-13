WHERE ARE THEY Now? The 1998 World Cup Winning France Team

caption Members of the France national team celebrating at the 1998 World Cup. source Stu Forster/Getty Images

On Sunday, when France goes for international soccer glory against Croatia in the World Cup final, they will do so nearly 20 years to the day from when the country first won a World Cup.

France, playing on home soil, was an extraordinary collection of talent, boasting one of the greatest attacking midfielders in the game’s history in Zinedine Zidane, stout defenders like Marcel Desailly, and future superstars such as Thierry Henry.

Many of these players would also go on to further international glory, winning the European Championship two years later. There is even a direct connection to the current France squad, as 1998 team’s captain, Didier Deschamps, is the current France manager. So now is the perfect time to go back and look at that incredible squad, and see where they have gone since then.

Zinedine Zidane was an attacking midfielder for Juventus and the talisman of the French team. He scored two goals in the Final, and also scored in the penalty kick shootout against Italy in the quarter-finals.

source Stu Forster/Getty Images

Zinedine continued his remarkable career with Juventus, and later Real Madrid. He later went into coaching and eventually became the manager of Real Madrid, whom he led to three straight Champions League wins before abruptly stepping down this summer.

source Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Didier Deschamps was a defensive midfielder for Juventus and the France captain.

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Deschamps retired a few years after the 1998 World Cup, and moved into a managerial career. He currently manages the France national team, a post he took over in 2012, after stints managing in the French league as well as his old club Juventus.

source Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Lilian Thuram was defender for Parma who scored two goals for France, both in the semi-finals match against Croatia. He also came in third place for the Golden Ball award for the best player in the tournament.

source Ben Radford/Getty Images

Thuram would play for several more years, and go on to become the most capped player in the history of the France national team. Since his playing career has ended, he has devoted himself to fighting racism in soccer.

source Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Source: The Independent

Thierry Henry was a winger for Monaco. He was France’s leading scorer in the tournament with three goals, and also scored in the penalty shootout against Italy.

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Henry moved to Arsenal in the English Premier League in 1999, where he moved to striker and established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation. After further playing stints with Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls in MLS, Henry has become a television pundit and an assistant coach with Belgium, ironically losing to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Emmanuel Petit was a midfielder for Arsenal who scored two goals for France during the World Cup, including one in the Final.

source Stu Forster/Getty Images

Petit played a few more seasons, with Arsenal and later Barcelona and Chelsea. He is currently an ambassador for the sports betting and news website Paddy Power, and he has also worked as an ambassador for the Homeless World Cup.

source Photo courtesy of the Homeless World Cup Foundation

Sources:Paddy Power, Homeless World Cup

Fabien Barthez was a goalkeeper for Monaco. He won the Yashin Award for the Best Goalkeeper at the World Cup.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Barthez later moved to English powerhouse Manchester United. After retiring from soccer in 2007, he took up a career in motorsport.

source Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Source: Sports Illustrated

Marcel Desailly (left) was a defender for A.C. Milan who was named to FIFA’s All-Star team.

source Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Source: CNN/Sports Illustrated

Desailly moved to Chelsea the season following the World Cup. He retired in 2006, but has worked as a television pundit, and has written a series of columns about the 2018 World Cup for The Guardian.

source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Source:The Guardian

David Trezeguet was a forward for Monaco who scored in France’s second match of the group stage. He also scored a penalty kick in the shootout against Italy.

source Stu Forster/Getty Images

Trezeguet would score the golden goal at the Euros two years later to secure that trophy for the France national team. He also moved to Juventus around that same time, where he played for 10 years, and has continued to work with the club since retiring as a player.

source Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Sources: The Guardian, Juventus

Laurent Blanc was a defender for Marseille who, in extra time, scored the lone goal for either team in France’s knockout round match against Paraguay. He also scored in the penalty shootout against Italy.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After retiring as a player, Blanc went into management. He was manager of the France national team for two seasons before stepping down (and being replaced by former teammate Didier Deschamps), and last managed French league powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bixente Lizarazu was a defender for Bayern Munich who scored a goal in France’s second match of the tournament. He also participated in the penalty shootout against Italy, but his shot was saved.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lizarazu played several more seasons, most of them with Bayern Munich. Since retiring he has pursued passions such as surfing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and of course rooting for France at the 2018 World Cup on social media.

source Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Christophe Dugarry was a forward for Marseille who scored France’s first goal of the tournament.

source Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dugarry played a couple more seasons with Marseille, followed by stints at Bordeaux and Birmingham City. He has since worked as a television pundit, including for the 2018 World Cup.

source Photo courtesy of RMC Sport

Source: RMC Sport

Youri Djorkaeff was an attacking player for Inter Milan who scored a goal in France’s final match of the group stage.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Djorkaeff spent a few more season playing in Europe before joining MLS in 2005. He stayed in New York City after his playing days ended and has since started his own non-profit, the Youri Djorkaeff Foundation.

source Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sources: MLS, The Youri Djorkaeff Foundation

Patrick Vieira was a midfielder for Arsenal.

source Staff/Getty Images

Vieira went on to captain Arsenal’s legendary “Invincibles” squad, which went unbeaten in the Premier League during the 2003-04 season. After retiring as a player in 2011, he has gone on to become a manager, and was recently announced as the manager of Nice in France’s Ligue 1.

source Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Aimé Jacquet had been the manager of the French national team for about five years at that point. He was initially an assistant coach with the team, and later became the provisional manager, before getting promoted to a full-time job.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jacque (left) retired immediately after winning the World Cup, although he served as the technical director of French soccer for a time. These days he is enjoying his retirement.

