A 171-year-old church in Connecticut that was converted into a 3-bedroom home just hit the market for the first time in 50 years. Here’s a look inside.

- A 19th-century church converted into a three-bedroom home in Essex, Connecticut, is on the market for $1.3 million.
- The 8,543 square-foot building has high ceilings, a rooftop patio, another large outdoor deck, and two kitchens.
Take a look inside the New England home. Susan Malan at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.
In Essex, Connecticut, a church dating back to 1849 has been converted into a family home — and it’s currently on the market for the first time in 50 years.
The house, valued at $1.3 million, is located near the Connecticut River.
It was completely rebuilt between 1985 and 1996.
The house has three bedrooms. Each comes with an ensuite bathroom.
There are also two full kitchens, one of which is oversized with three ovens and two dishwashers.
The dining room has a long table that can comfortably seat 20 people, according to the listing.
The first floor of the house has an exercise room. Listing photos also show that the home has a game room with a pool table.
Per the listing, the home was renovated with wood, marble, and stone fixings.
Despite its modern appliances, some parts of the home still look like a church, thanks to its high ceilings and carefully preserved details.
On the third floor, for example, there’s wooden structural detailing on the walls and ceiling.
There are also several custom windows in the home, which allows for plenty of natural light to seep in.
The most unforgettable part of the house just might be its steeple, which has been converted into a rooftop patio.
The rooftop patio opens up to views of Essex and the Connecticut River.
Around back, there’s a large outdoor terrace.
The property also features a heated two-car garage. Susan Malan at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
