1MDB’s former CEO Arul Kanda has been arrested

Arul Kanda Kandasamy was formerly the 1MDB group president. The Straits Times File Photo

Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) group president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 11) morning, The Star reported.

According to the news website, Arul Kanda was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 10.30am, in relation to allegations that a 1MDB audit report had been tampered with.

Citing his lawyer, The Star reported that he will be charged on Wednesday alongside former prime minister Najib Razak, who was arrested a day earlier.

According to Malay Mail, Arul Kanda will not be released on bail but will be held in custody overnight.

His lawyer reportedly told the media that Arul Kanda will be charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which centres on abuse of power by people in governmental positions.

Last month, Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad alleged that parts of a final audit report on 1MDB – which mentioned fugitive Low Taek Jho – were deleted.

