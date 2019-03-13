2 Canadian brothers with a ‘stupid’ plan to drive through the US with 21 jugs of gasoline and no license plate ended up shutting down a border crossing for 12 hours and being charged with a terror-related hoax

source Screengrab via Google Maps

Two Canadian brothers were freed from jail last week after they sparked an international law-enforcement response by trying to cross the border with no license plates, or identification and with 21 jugs of gasoline.

They had planned to drive the entire length of the United States and into Mexico, according to an agreed statement of facts presented in court last Friday.

They were initially charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity, but prosecutors dropped the charge, saying, “This was more stupid than it was criminal.”

Bailey and Damien Roy hadn’t even made it out of Canada before authorities approached them at a border crossing on October 26, 2018 at 10:05 a.m. local time. The brothers had stopped their car “basically in the middle of the road” and “froze,” Munn said according to CBC, when they realized they were at an official border crossing.

The pair, who had no GPS and planned their entire route using paper maps, reportedly intended to drive into Maine illegally by using a back road without a border crossing. But somehow, they wound up at one of the largest crossings in New Brunswick.

When two Canadian Border Services Agency officers approached the brothers’ vehicles, they gave “absolutely no response” and just stared straight ahead, Munn said in court.

That was when the officers peered into the back window of the vehicle and saw nine jugs of gasoline in the backseat – and 12 more were later found in the trunk.

Authorities on both sides of the border immediately shut down the border crossing, blocked all traffic from entering and leaving, and sent drones, police dogs, and officers to surround the Roys’ car, leading to a six-and-a-half hour standoff before the brothers eventually drove towards the border crossing, stopped the car, and exited out the passenger-side door.

The brothers were arrested by US Customs and Border Protection officers – and though Bailey Roy was quickly returned to Canadian custody, Damien Roy was detained in the US for roughly one month because he tried to claim asylum in the US, according to CBC.

It wasn’t the first time Bailey and Damien Roy found themselves at the center of a major law-enforcement response to one of their plans. The pair had disappeared for weeks after a camping trip, sparking a massive search-and-rescue effort in Halifax, Nova Scotia, The Washington Post reported.

At the time, their father, Corey Roy, told The Chronicle Herald that the boys were interested in survivalism.

“They have no respect for law enforcement whatsoever,” their father, Corey Roy, told CTV News in October 2018. “They go for the reaction. That’s about the best thing I can say about it, because it doesn’t seem to stop them.”