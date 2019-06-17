2 in 5 Singaporeans are unhappy with their weight, and the young are more likely to be dissatisfied: Survey

A survey by YouGov found that overall 43 per cent of Singaporeans said that they were dissatisfied with their current weight. The Straits Times

Think you’re too fat? You’re not alone.

A new survey has found that slightly over two in five Singaporeans are unhappy with what they see on the weighing scale, and it seems like the young are more likely to be affected, a survey has found.

In a survey conducted by market research firm YouGov, 43 per cent of Singaporeans said that they were dissatisfied with their current weight.

Findings of the survey – which involved 1,202 respondents across five age groups – released on June 12 also revealed that only a dismal 27 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with their weight, while the remaining 30 per cent said that they were not bothered by it, YouGov reported.

According to YouGov, younger people are more bothered by their weight as compared to older people. Out of the 135 respondents who were aged 18 to 24, around 38 per cent said they were unhappy with their current weight.

In comparison, out of the 375 respondents aged 55 and above, approximately 9 per cent said they were dissatisfied with their weight, the lowest proportion of all the age groups.

“Women are also notably more likely than men to be dissatisfied with their weight,” YouGov said, adding that almost half (47 per cent) of the women surveyed were unhappy with their weight, compared to 39 per cent of men.

The survey findings also revealed that people aged under 25 were twice as likely as those over 55 to be dieting, with 30 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 on a diet, compared to just 15 per cent of those aged above 55.

Appearance impacts work and love life

Around 74 per cent of respondents believed that their appearance affects their personal lives, and another 69 per cent said that it affects their professional lives.

Additionally, 55 per cent of respondents felt that good-looking people tend to be more successful, while 39 per cent said they would not date someone who is overweight, YouGov said.

Young people more likely to consider plastic surgery

While only one in 10 have gone under the knife to change their appearance, three in 10 respondents said they were considering some form of surgical procedure, such as double-eyelid surgery.

The respondents who considered going under the knife were evenly spread out across the four youngest age groups from 18 to 54 years old, with an average of 36 per cent of respondents in each age group thinking about it.

The number dips when it comes to those aged 55 and above, with only 19 per cent considering surgery.

According to MoneySmart, a simple double-eyelid surgery costs at least S$2,000 (US$1459) in Singapore

More complex procedures such as breast augmentation can cost between S$15,000 to S$16,000.

According to the personal finance website, other types of popular surgery procedures in Singapore include nose thread lifts, rhinoplasty (nose jobs), face lifts, and breasts augmentation.

