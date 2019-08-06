2 Malaysian women tried to smuggle a man out of Singapore in their car boot

caption A man was found hiding in the car boot of a Malaysian-registered car driven by a Malaysian woman with a passenger. source Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

A car boot may be used to store many things, but it’s probably not the best place to be seen if you’re leaving the country.

An undocumented man was discovered hiding in the car boot of a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday (August 5) night, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

According to ICA, the car was being driven by a 28-year-old Malaysian woman. She was accompanied by a 33-year-old woman, also a Malaysian, ICA added.

Needless to say, all three people have been arrested.

caption The car that was used to try and smuggle the man out of Singapore. source Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

In a statement, ICA said that the man was later identified as a 31-year-old Bangladeshi national.

Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), illegal entry into Singapore can result in a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane. If convicted for illegal departure, one can also face a fine of up to S$1,000, six months in jail, or both.

For engaging in the business of conveying prohibited immigrants out of Singapore, convicted offenders face two to five years in jail and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.