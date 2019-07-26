2 men got trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine in record heat and had to call police for help

caption It was a hot one. source Anneka/Shutterstock

As a heatwave sweeps through Europe, countries are seeing record-high temperatures this week. Among them was Belgium, which hit 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, according to Accuweather.

Also on Wednesday, two men became trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine in the Antwerp port, according to the AFP.

“They called the police to get them out of there, because the container was locked from the outside,” a spokesman for Antwerp’s shipping police told CNN.

A prosecutor told the AFP, the pair, who are 24 and 25, entered the container “to remove drugs.” But when they became stuck in the extreme heat, they called the authorities for help.

Video from the Telegraph shows the moment of their arrest. It appears that some officials present at the time had water.

“They found a lot of cocaine inside the container,” the spokesperson told CNN.

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday and remain in custody, according to the AFP. At this time, it’s unclear how much cocaine was in the container.

In 2018, over 50 tons of cocaine were seized from the Antwerp port, according to the Brussels Times – a 22% increase from the previous year. According to the newspaper, cocaine seizure has been on an upward trend at the port since at least 2014.