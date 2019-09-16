2 million more S$20 bicentennial notes are up for grabs – here’s how to get one

Earlier in June, all two million pieces of the note were sold out within a week. Monetary Authority of Singapore

Missed getting your hands on Singapore’s limited edition bicentennial S$20 notes in the last frenzy?

Here’s your second chance – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is selling a second batch of these notes – but this time, only via an online site and not directly at banks, it announced on Monday (Sept 16).

Earlier in June, all two million pieces of the note were sold out within a week, MAS said.

Now, two million more are up for grabs.

Those keen can apply for up to 10 notes on the MAS website between September 16 and October 13, but only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible.

It added that those who struggle with an online application can get help at Community Centres.

MAS added that applicants might not get the full number of notes they apply for.

“If demand is very strong, MAS will try to allocate at least one note to every applicant,” it said, adding that priority would be given to Pioneer and Merdeka Generation applicants.

Successful applicants will be notified by November 3. They can then head to various bank branches to exchange for the notes at face value.

Any remaining notes after the exchange period will be available for sale directly to all members of public.

