2 state lawmakers in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, Cuomo announces

Two New York state lawmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday night.

Cuomo identified the lawmakers as assembly members Helene Weinstein, 67, and Charles Barron, 69.

He said the New York State Capitol building in Albany will be closed to visitors on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Neither Weinstein nor Barron had been in Albany since early March, he added.

In a joint statement with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Cuomo said the Capital and Legislative Office Building will undergo an “intensive cleaning.”

Unfortunately, our Assembly colleagues Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron have been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’m hoping they get well soon. Out of an abundance of caution the Capitol will be closed to visitors effective tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6GUU1dHbQn — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2020

They added that all lawmakers and staff that came in contact with Weinstein and Barron will be tested “to ensure the safety of everyone.”

“We are working hand in glove to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in New York but we will continue to act aggressively to protect the public health,” the statement said.

New York officials also reported the state’s first two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday: a 65-year-old man from Suffern and an 82-year-old woman from New York City. Both victims had underlying health problems, officials said.

Across the state, 613 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with 269 cases in New York City alone, Cuomo said Saturday.