At least 2 people are dead after a shooting at a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur

caption The scene of the shooting in Halle, Germany, on Wednesday. source Reuters

At least two people are dead and a manhunt underway after a shooting close to a synagogue in the city of Halle, Germany, on Wednesday.

Halle police tweeted: “The alleged shooter has fled in a vehicle. We are looking intensely and are asking people to stay indoors.”

A hand grenade was thrown by the gunman, the Bild newspaper reported. Witnesses report the man was wearing camouflage gear and carried several weapons.

Shots have also been reported nine miles from Halle in Landsberg, the Bild newspaper reported, citing the German Press Agency.

The attack fell on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

At least two people are dead after a shooting at a synagogue in the German city of Halle on Wednesday, police said.

Several shots were fired killing a woman and one other person, also injuring several other people, the Halle police and the Bild newspaper reported. Bild reported that the perpetrator used a sub-machine gun to carry out the attack.

Halle police wrote on Twitter at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) that one person has so far been arrested, but warned residents to stay vigilant.

“We’re stabilizing the area around Halle until we have confirmed every bit of information.”

A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown into the adjoining Jewish cemetery by a man “wearing military camouflage” with “several weapons,” the BBC reported, citing witness accounts.

caption The location of Halle, in central Germany. source Google Maps

The suspect fled from the synagogue on Humboldtstrasse towards Leipzig, police said.

Shots were also reported nine miles away in Landsberg shortly after the shooting in Halle, Bild reported, citing a German Press Agency spokesperson.

Police in Halle tweeted: “According to initial reports, two people were killed in #Halle. Several shots were fired. The alleged shooter has fled in a vehicle. We are looking intensely and are asking people to stay indoors.”

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen wurden zwei Personen in #Halle getötet. Es fielen mehrere Schüsse. Die mutmaßlichen Täter sind mit einem Fahrzeug flüchtig. Wir fahnden mit Hochdruck und bitten die Bevölkerung in ihren Wohnungen zu bleiben. #hal0910 — Polizei Halle (Saale) (@Polizei_HAL) October 9, 2019

Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s rail operator, has closed Halle station, it said in a tweet.

