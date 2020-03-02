2 apparently very lazy pigeons boarded a plane for a ride and went viral as passengers tried to capture them

Two pigeons made a surprise entry on a GoAir flight in India on Friday.

Passengers filmed the birds flying up and down the cabin while laughing passengers filmed the bizarre incident. One man even tried to grab ahold of a pigeon, but failed.

Finally, the aircraft’s doors were opened and the pigeons were set free.

GoAir apologized for the inconvenience, writing on Twitter, “We understand this was not the travel experience you were hoping for and we’re sorry.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two pigeons took flight in an unexpected way in India on Friday – and promptly went viral.

The pair managed to get into the cabin of a GoAir aircraft that was parked on the tarmac at Ahmadabad International Airport. Passengers were already in their seats on the flight that was scheduled to depart for Jaipur, Gujarat, at 5 p.m.

In the minutes leading up to take-off, the birds surprised crew members and passengers, according to a video shared on Twitter by India TV journalist Nirnay Kapoor.

The clip shows at least one pigeon flying back and forth in the cabin as cabin crew members duck and passengers laugh. One man’s hand shoots up in the air in an unsuccessful attempt to catch the birds.

The aircraft’s doors were soon opened to let the birds out.

In his description of the “absolutely crazy” scene, Dhanraj Nathwani wondered “why a pigeon would need to board a flight when it can fly for free!”

Wonder why a pigeon would need to board a flight when it can fly for free!

Absolutely crazy scenes in the @goairlinesindia as 2 pigeons were found inside the plane. #viral #ViralVideos #pigeon #ICYMI @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/oHI1eujZAm — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) February 29, 2020

They were likely “tired of flying [on] their own,” Dipen Prajapati replied and Neha Singh shared a video tagged #LetmeFly.

Replying to tweets from GoAir travelers, airline officials wrote,”We understand this was not the travel experience you were hoping for and we’re sorry.”

They wrote elsewhere that the crew “immediately got the birds removed from the aircraft,” which took off on time. However, NDTV reported that the bizarre incident delayed the flight’s arrival by 3o minutes.