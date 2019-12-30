2 women dead, 4 injured in car accident outside Lucky Plaza – here’s what we know

The two women, aged 41 and 50, were identified as Filipino domestic helpers. They were having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza with five others when the accident occurred. Facebook / Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers & Riders Community

An accident at Singapore’s famous Orchard Road shopping belt on Sunday (Dec 29) afternoon has killed two women and injured four others.

The two women, aged 41 and 50, were transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), where they subsequently died from their injuries, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

According to ST, the four other women, aged 37 to 56, were conveyed conscious to TTSH. Out of the four, two were warded in the intensive care unit, while the other two were reportedly in stable condition.

What happened?

The New Paper (TNP) reported on Monday morning that the victims were among seven women having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza when a black Honda Vezel drove into them before crashing through a metal railing surrounding the mall,

The car then plunged into the exit lane of the Lucky Plaza carpark, taking four women with it and pinning one of them under it.

The six women were having a picnic when disaster struck. The Straits Times

In the same TNP report, an eyewitness identified as Mr Sari said that the car, which was originally at the drop-off point of Lucky Plaza Apartment on Nutmeg Road, had turned into Jalan Kayu Manis – a side road – to make a U-turn.

The 46-year-old Jalan Kayu Manis resident added that the driver lost control of his car as he was exiting the cul-de-sac, resulting in the crash.

64-year-old driver arrested

The police, who were alerted to the accident at about 5pm, later arrested a 64-year-old man for dangerous driving, TNP added.

The driver suffered an injury on his left forearm. According to reports, he is a private-hire driver for Grab, but was not on any job at the time of the incident. He has since been suspended on its platform.

ST quoted a Grab spokesperson as saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the accident and are assisting the authorities in the investigation.”

The victims

In a statement, the Centre for Domestic Employees said all six victims were Filipino domestic workers.

The centre added that it is currently working with the authorities and embassy to assist the victims, and said: “We will be getting in touch with the employers and next-of-kin to find out the support they require, and stand ready to render assistance”.

Arrangements are being made for the bodies of the two women who died to be sent home to the Philippines.

A video (below) showing chaotic scenes and distressed witnesses was shared on social media shortly after the horrific crash.

