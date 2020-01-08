You can make great investment returns while also helping the world. Here are 20 ESG funds that have beaten the market over the past year.

source Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The S&P 500 is up 27% over the past year, but some environmental, social, and governance-focused (ESG) funds have outperformed the surging US stock market over the same period.

Interest in ESG funds has soared in recent years as more investors look to use their capital for good. The relatively new type of investing covers everything from energy conservation to ending product testing involving animals. Last year was particularly explosive for ESG investing. Investors sank more than $4 billion into US ESG funds in each of the first three quarters of 2019, compared to $5.5 billion in all of 2018, according to Morningstar data.

Yet ESG’s soaring popularity fueled a new debate: Should investors park their cash in companies where profit isn’t the top priority? Some worry the ESG trend is a bubble, and that investors are ignoring fundamentals when putting their cash behind the trend.

Even legendary investor Warren Buffett chimed in on the debate, telling the Financial Times that public firms should maximize shareholder value and leave societal change movements to the government.

“This is the shareholders’ money,” the Berkshire Hathaway CEO said. “Many corporate managers deplore governmental allocation of the taxpayer’s dollar, but embrace enthusiastically their own allocation of the shareholder’s dollar.”

As divisive as the theme may be, the last 12 months proved some ESG vehicles could trounce a soaring stock market. Here are the 20 ESG ETFs that beat the S&P 500 over the past year, ranked in ascending order.

Performance data is as of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday.

20. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

One-year performance: up 27.7%

Assets under management: $6.57 million

Focus: Global large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and positive ESG qualities

19. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 28.9%

Assets under management: $37.5 million

Focus: Companies that benefit from waste management demand

18. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 30.4%

Assets under management: $1.85 billion

Focus: Index of 400 companies with positive ESG scores from MSCI

17. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 30.4%

Assets under management: $63.6 million

Focus: Clean energy sources and energy conservation

16. Goldman Sachs JUST US Large Cap Equity ETF

One-year performance: up 30.9%

Assets under management: $149.7 million

Focus: Large-cap US stocks selected from a survey-based assessment of business behavior

15. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 31.2%

Assets under management: $97.2 million

Focus: Global index of companies with strong ESG characteristics

14. iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 31.4%

Assets under management: $1.48 billion

Focus: Index of US companies weighted for positive ESG qualities

13. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 32%

Assets under management: $1.19 billion

Focus: Index of 250 companies with high ESG scores

12. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

One-year performance: up 32.6%

Assets under management: $874.8 million

Focus: Market-cap-weighted index of US companies screened for ESG qualities

11. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

One-year performance: up 35%

Assets under management: $202.3 million

Focus: Large-cap stocks with positive ESG qualities

10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 35.6%

Assets under management: $60.3 million

Focus: Mid-cap U.S. companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain ESG criteria

9. Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 36%

Assets under management: $15.6 million

Focus: Water infrastructure and management companies

8. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 39.7%

Assets under management: $56.8 million

Focus: Clean energy companies

7. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 39.7%

Assets under management: $112.5 million

Focus: Large-cap U.S. companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain ESG criteria

6. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 40.4%

Assets under management: $33.1 million

Focus: Grid and electrical energy infrastructure industries

5. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 41.3%

Assets under management: $436 million

Focus: Biofuels, ethanol, geothermal, hydroelectric, solar and wind industries

4, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 43.9%

Assets under management: $146.6 million

Focus: Clean energy industry

3. ALPS Clean Energy ETF

One-year performance: up 51.9%

Assets under management: $119.8 million

Focus: Clean energy industry

2. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

One-year performance: up 57.7%

Assets under management: $13.9 million

Focus: Clean energy industry

1. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

source Markets Insider

One-year performance: up 60.1%

Assets under management: $226.4 million

Focus: Clean energy industry and energy conservation

