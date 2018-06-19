20-year-old Malaysian pop star Haqiem Rusli deleted all his Instagram posts and may quit singing due to ‘depression’

Singer Haqiem Rusli has announced via his Instagram page on Sunday (June 17) that his music career may come to a halt due to various problems he faces, one of them being his struggle with depression since the start of the year.
Despite being only 20 years of age, the singer has said that he plans to tell his fans and the public of his final decision early next month, Harian Metro reported.
“There are many things that happened when I was in the music industry. They said it was easy, but I feel that it is painful and tough,” he said in the only Instagram post left on his account. He has over a million followers and around 108,000 likes on that post at the time of writing.
Rusli, who is “70%” sure that he will be leaving the industry, will also be taking a break from social media despite his upcoming performances: “For now, I just want to take a break from social media and on June 24, I will be performing in Ipoh. It may be my last performance as a singer.”
The singer apologised to fans, with some fans speculating that the announcement may be a stunt to promote an upcoming song.
“To Qiemilio (the name of his fan base), do not be angry and please understand my situation,” he said, “You know that I am fighting depression since the beginning of the year and it continues to affect me until now.”
“Wait for me and I will give you the answer in early July”, he added.
Pengumuman penting kepada semua,dah lama saya tunggu saat ini,dalam keadaan sekarang serta waktu yang tepat.Saya ingin memberi tahu tentang posisi saya dalam industri muzik,BERHENTI atau TIDAK,pada AWAL BULAN JULY saya akan memberi jawapan sepenuhnya.Banyak perkara yg berlaku apabila saya di dalam industri muzik,mereka yg bercakap senang,tapi saya yang rasa sakit dan perit,pada 24 jun saya akan hadirkan diri show di IPOH,mungkin ia akan menjadi show terakhir saya sebagai seorang penyanyi,mungkin.Tapi apa2 boleh berlaku,Kepada qiemilio jangan marah saya,sila faham keadaan saya dan anda pun tahu saya memiliki depression ni dari awal tahun dahulu dan ia terus berlaku sampai ke hari ini,bukan depress je,macam2 lagi.Keluarga serta FMC sudah memberi saya rehat dan berfikir hingga habis bulan June. tunggu saya Haqiem Rusli pada awal bulan JULY. Keputusan akan diberitahu.
The singer has proved to be immensely popular even at his young age, and is signed to Malaysian record label FMC Music.
The music videos of his songs on Youtube have garnered millions of views. Notably, his single “Tergantung Sepi” has 26 million views on the site.