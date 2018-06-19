20-year-old Malaysian pop star Haqiem Rusli deleted all his Instagram posts and may quit singing due to ‘depression’

Singer Haqiem Rusli has announced that he plans to put a halt to his music career due to a host of issues. Instagram/haqiemrusli98

Singer Haqiem Rusli has announced via his Instagram page on Sunday (June 17) that his music career may come to a halt due to various problems he faces, one of them being his struggle with depression since the start of the year.

Despite being only 20 years of age, the singer has said that he plans to tell his fans and the public of his final decision early next month, Harian Metro reported.

“There are many things that happened when I was in the music industry. They said it was easy, but I feel that it is painful and tough,” he said in the only Instagram post left on his account. He has over a million followers and around 108,000 likes on that post at the time of writing.

Rusli, who is “70%” sure that he will be leaving the industry, will also be taking a break from social media despite his upcoming performances: “For now, I just want to take a break from social media and on June 24, I will be performing in Ipoh. It may be my last performance as a singer.”

The singer apologised to fans, with some fans speculating that the announcement may be a stunt to promote an upcoming song.

“To Qiemilio (the name of his fan base), do not be angry and please understand my situation,” he said, “You know that I am fighting depression since the beginning of the year and it continues to affect me until now.”

“Wait for me and I will give you the answer in early July”, he added.

The singer has proved to be immensely popular even at his young age, and is signed to Malaysian record label FMC Music.

The music videos of his songs on Youtube have garnered millions of views. Notably, his single “Tergantung Sepi” has 26 million views on the site.