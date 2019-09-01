Nearly 2,000 new fires have started in the Amazon in the last 48 hours despite burning ban from government

caption Over 50% of fires in Brazil this year occurred in the rainforest. source Giorgos Moutafis

Fires in the Amazon rainforest continue despite a ban from the Brazilian government on burning.

Roughly 2,000 new fires broke out in the Amazon rainforest in the 48 hours since the ban was enacted, according to data from the National Space Research Institute published by the Daily Mail.

Over 50% of Brazil’s 88,816 fires from January to the end of August took place in the rainforest.

New fires continue to crop up in the Amazon forest despite the Brazilian government’s most recent efforts to stop the deforestation of the region.

The National Space Research Institute (INPE) published satellite data showing that in the 48 hours after the Brazilian government’s ban on burning, issued Thursday, there have been 3,859 new fire outbreaks, roughly 2,000 of which were in the Amazon, according to a story in the Daily Mail.

The INPE also reported that of the 88,816 fires in Brazil this year, 51.9% occurred in the rainforest.

August saw global outrage erupt over the fires raging in the Amazon, including posts from celebrities. Brazil, however, has pushed back against the reports, downplaying the news and denying help.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said his country would accept $20 million in aid from the G7, on the condition French President Emmanuel Macron apologized to him for calling him rude.

The majority of fires are set by farmers on purpose to make room for their crops and pastures. Meanwhile, indigenous people of the region have seen their land disappear at an alarming rate.