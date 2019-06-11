17 fashion trends from the 2000s that should never come back

caption Hoop earrings and spiked hair were all the rage. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images, J. Vespa/Getty Images

Fashion and beauty trends of each decade come and go, and the trends and brand names of a decade can be nostalgic for people of said generation.

In the 2000s, J.Lo was sporting velour tracksuits and Britney Spears was all about the low-rise jeans.

Platform flip flops, neon accessories, and cargo pants were also all the rage, and should probably be left in the past.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Any mention of the 2000s, whether in conversation or pop culture, is bound to conjure up images (and memories) of iconic fashion trends. Some fads may be on their way back to the runway (low-rise jeans, anyone?), but from oversized earrings to jelly sandals, here are some of the most memorable looks from the new millennium that are better-off in the past.

Gaucho pants

caption Gaucho pants were a flowy favorite from the 2000s. source Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

If you didn’t have at least two pairs of cotton gaucho pants in different neutral shades, who were you? In the decade where it seemed “cropped” was the keyword – i.e. capri pants, mini-skirts, and Bermuda shorts – gaucho pants took the cake in terms of function, but in terms of fashion … not so much.

Charm bracelets

caption Bracelets worn by Fergie in 2004. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Charm bracelets were the ultimate childhood accessory, the best birthday gift for your friend, and the accessory you were determined to wear with absolutely every outfit during the ’00s. With charm jewelry, the personalization possibilities are endless, but the clunk factor is very real, which is why this trend won’t be returning to our arm candy collections anytime soon.

Spiked hair and chunky highlights

caption Lance Bass of *NSYNC in 2000. source J. Vespa/Getty Images

From the side-swept ponytail and crimped hair to locks styled with gobs of gel, when it came to hair, the 2000s really had it all. The spiked look – complete with piece-y highlights – was a go-to style from the earlier half of the decade. Some things get better with time, but unfortunately (or fortunately), this do is not one of those things.

Choker necklaces

caption Actress Beverley Mitchell in 2000. source J. Vespa/Getty Images

This memorable necklace silhouette brings back memories of chick flicks and middle school trips to the mall. While dainty silver and gold chokers have resurfaced in recent years, perhaps the classic black tattoo-style choker should be reserved for our scrapbook photos.

Pointed-toe boots

caption Shiny, below-the-knee boots with a skinny heel were everywhere in the 2000s. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

First of all, ouch. Second of all, why were these even a thing?

‘It’ purses

caption Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003. source Pool LE FLOCH/TRAVERS/Getty Images

A 2000s trend list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the colorful Louis Vuitton print that was plastered on tote bags, clutches, and wallets. The Louis Vuitton logo print in the whimsical rainbow shades was iconic for the time – but the more we think about it, the more we gravitate toward non-branded, simple purses and totes.

Bold stripes

caption “American Idol” finalist Clay Aiken in 2003. source Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Striped clothing in the 2000s was big, bright, and bold, and might’ve even included a popped collar. We appreciate the fashion risk, but this one’s a no from us. We’ll take a muted pattern or subtle stripe any day over the loud prints of the ’00s.

Tunics over jeans

caption Actress Jessica Alba in 2005 and actress Christina Milano in 2005. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Gregory Pace/Getty Images

Tunics: Are they dresses? Are they shirts? We may never know.

Neon everything

caption Shot from a Betsey Johnson fashion show in 2014. source Joe Kohen/Getty Images

During the 2000s, the growing popularity of rave style inspired neon hues in everything from bags and jewelry to full-on glow-in-the-dark ensembles.

Statement belts

caption Tia Mowry in 2001 and Yvonne Scio in 2002. source J. P. Aussenard/Getty Images, J. Vespa/Getty Images

Whether clad with sparkles or spikes, belts from the 2000s didn’t skimp on texture and shine. This look is great if you want to channel ’90s and ’00s grunge, but the stud-encrusted belts of a bygone era likely aren’t returning to the runway anytime soon.

Tinted glasses

caption Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2000. source Dave Allocca/Getty Images

2000s fashion was nothing without the wild accessories including candy-colored shades that were anything but subtle. The pink and red ombré glasses had their moment, but we’re glad the neutrals are here to stay.

Jelly sandals

caption Jelly sandals were arguably the least-comfortable shoe of the 2000s. source Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Jelly sandals are adorable, but the unspoken truth is that they are extremely uncomfortable. In theory, wearing jelly sandals is nostalgic and whimsical, but the toe-crushing pain is not worth it for this trend.

Gladiator sandals

caption Gladiator-style sandals by designer Salvador Sapena, photographed in 2005. source Wichita Eagle/Getty Images

Gladiator sandals might as well be the less-cool sister of jelly sandals. In the 2000s, you probably owned a pair just like these in gold, silver, or black, but this look seems to be a thing of the past. We’re just fine with our sneakers and one-strap sandals, thank you.

Oversized hoop earrings

caption Kim Kardashian in 2007. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

What would every 2000s music video or red carpet look be without a trusty pair of massive hoop earrings? We’re here for statement earrings, especially since tortoiseshell and resin jewelry is having a serious moment, but the hoops of the ’00s were just another level of extra.

Beanies

caption Actress Mischa Barton in 2007. source Chris Wolf/Getty Images

Winter hats are one thing when worn in the winter, but knitted hats and beanies were often paired with tank tops and summer dresses. We’re glad this weather-confused look is staying in the ’00s.

Platform flip flops

caption Platform flip flops. source L. Cohen/Getty Images

For some reason, flip flops in the 2000s were a breed of their own. Whether they were platform or wedge-style, we all probably had a pair of these higher-than-usual sandals, and we’re not sad they’re no longer in our closets.

Cargo pants

caption Bonus points if the pants have a decorative zipper at the bottom. source Keith Beaty/Getty Images

From the hallways to the runways, cargo pants were once a widely accepted neutral pant option. Fortunately, the oddly utilitarian look didn’t withstand the test of time.