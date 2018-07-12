The 2018 Emmy nominees have been announced, with ‘Game of Thrones’ and Netflix leading the pack

- source
- HBO
Awards season is officially back, even though it feels like it just ended.
The nominees for this year’s Emmys were announced on Thursday, and “Game of Thrones” and Netflix led the pack. “Thrones” gained 22 nominations, while Netflix was the leading network with 112 in total, breaking HBO’s 17-year streak.
Both “Better Call Saul” and “House of Cards” were ineligible this year, but “Game of Thrones” returned in full force after missing out on last year’s Emmys for its seventh season.
It looks like it could be a battle between HBO’s blockbuster fantasy and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which took home the Outstanding Drama Series prize last year. But don’t count out “The Americans,” which ended its six season run this year to critical acclaim.
In the comedy race, “Veep” is out of the running this year, leaving it wide open for relative newcomers like “Atlanta” and “Glow” to possibly prevail with their second seasons.
The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by “SNL’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
We’ll be updating the list of nominees as they are announced below:
DRAMA SERIES
- source
- FX
“The Americans”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
COMEDY SERIES
- source
- HBO
“Atlanta”
“Barry”
“Black-ish”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Glow”
“Marvelous Ms. Maisel”
“Silicon Valley”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
LIMITED SERIES
- source
- FX
“The Alienist”
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
“Genius: Picasso”
“Godless”
“Patrick Melrose”
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- source
- NBC
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Ed Harris, “Westworld”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Milo Ventimila, “This Is Us”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- source
- KRAYCHYK/HULU
Clair Foy, “The Crown”
Tatiana Maslaney, “Orphan Black”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- source
- Guy D’Alema/FX
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
William H. Macy, “Shamless”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Larry David, “Curd Your Enthusiasm”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- source
- Amazon
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracey Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Rachel Brosnanan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- source
- Netflix
Antonia Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Bendict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”
John Legend, “Jesus Chris Superstar Live”
Jesse Plemons, “Black Mirror: USS Callister”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- source
- HBO
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”
Michelle Dockery, “Godless”
Edi Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”
Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Jessica Beil, “The Sinner”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- source
- HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldou, “Game of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Matt Smith, “The Crown”
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- source
- HBO
Lena Heady, “Game of Thrones”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- source
- Netflix
Brian Tyree Henrey, “Atlanta”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Alec Baldwin, “SNL”
Kenan Thompson, “SNL”
Tony Shalhoub, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- source
- NBC
Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”
Betty Gilpin, “Glow”
Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”
Aidy Bryant, “SNL”
Leslie Jones, “SNL”
Kate McKinnon, “SNL”
Alex Borstein, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Megan Mullaney, “Will and Grace”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- source
- Netflix
Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar”
Ricky Martin, “Assassination of Gianni Versaci”
Edgar Ramirez, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Finn Whitrock, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Michael Stuhlburg, “The Looming Tower”
John Leguizamo, “Waco”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- source
- FX
Adina Porter, “AHS: Cult”
Letitia Wright, “Black Mirror: Black Museum”
Merritt Weaver, “Godless”
Sara Bereilles, “Jesus Chris Superstar”
Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versaci”
Judith Light, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
VARIETY TALK SERIES
- source
- HBO
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
- source
- NBC
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Project Runway”
“Ru Paul’s Drag Race”
“Top-Chef”
“The Voice”