2018 Hong Kong Cyclothon Brings the First Fierce Finale of the Hammer Series to Asia

14 Top-ranked Pro Cycling Teams and Thousands of Cycling Lovers Pedalled through the City along Picturesque Victoria Harbour and Key Landmarks

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2018 – On 14 October, more than 5,400 cycling professionals and enthusiasts raced through the city of Hong Kong at the annual Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, as the not-to-be-missed event on the international cycling calendar returned for the fourth straight year.





Eleven UCI WorldTour Teams, three Pro Continental Teams and the Hong Kong National Team raced all-out in Hammer Hong Kong, the first and only Asian leg of the revolutionary international professional Hammer Series, a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Asia Tour Class 1.1 Road Race.

Hammer Series 2018, which kicked off in Stavanger, Norway in May and continued in Limburg, Netherlands in June, presented the finale in Hong Kong. Mitchelton-Scott, secured its finale victory, and was crowned Hammer Series Winner 2018.





<a href="https://youtu.be/ccX2mIkAnY8"><img class="youtube thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/15773/PressReleaseTMP55FIwW.jpg#image-15773"></a>





Earlier in the day, thousands of amateur cyclists from Hong Kong and around the world participated in the equally exciting 50km or 30km rides, and enjoyed the breathtaking ride through the diverse cityscape against Hong Kong’s world-famous skyline and fantastic views from three spectacular Hong Kong landmarks: Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge.









For more details of the 2018 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, please refer to the press release and fact sheet, or visit www.DiscoverHongKong.com/cyclothon. For more information about the Hammer Hong Kong, please visit www.hammerseries.com/en/hong-kong.

Hammer Hong Kong results

Position Team Points 1 Mitchelton-Scott 100 2 Quick-Step Floors 81 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 65

Hammer Series 2018 results*

Position Team Total Points 1 Mitchelton-Scott 281 2 Quick-Step Floors 234 3 Team Sunweb 153

*For overall results, please visit www.hammerseries.com/en/news/hammer-series-2018-leader-board-and-results





High resolution images and videos can be downloaded from https://www.image.net/hkcyclothon2018